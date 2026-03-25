Celtics Player Ratings: Brown Scores 31 Points To Lead Shock Victory Over Thunder

The Boston Celtics came away with one of the biggest wins of their season by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-109 thanks to Jaylen Brown's 31 points.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
Oct 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics pulled off one of their most impressive wins of the season, taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-109 behind elite shot-making and clutch execution. This was a statement against the league’s top team.

Boston didn’t dominate the box score across the board, but they won where it mattered: three-point shooting (43.9%), rebounding, and late-game composure. While Oklahoma City controlled stretches behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s brilliance, the Celtics kept absorbing punches and then flipped the game with a decisive run fueled by Jaylen Brown’s scoring and Jayson Tatum’s all-around control.

 

Jaylen Brown: A+

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 5 TOV, 9-17 FG, 1-3 3PT, 12-14 FT, 39 MIN

Brown took control of the game by being a monster in every aspect (offensive and defensive), getting to the paint at will, and getting to the line. However, the most impressive aspect of this performance was his playmaking ability, evidenced by the eight assists. He was not just scoring; he was dictating what everyone was doing.

 

Jayson Tatum: A-

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 5-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 6-6 FT, 35 MIN

Tatum didn’t have a huge scoring night, but his fingerprints were all over this game. He controlled the glass, facilitated offense, and made key defensive plays. This was a teamwork performance that complemented Brown perfectly.

 

Payton Pritchard: A-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 33 MIN

There was a shift when Pritchard came into the game. He provided the energy and the needed spark with his shooting. He came in and hit some real momentum shots that changed the course. It was one of those performances where every shot meant something.

 

Baylor Scheierman: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 4-8 FG, 3-7 3PT, 20 MIN

Confident, aggressive, and efficient. Scheierman stepped into his shots without hesitation and delivered. Strong supporting performance.

 

Derrick White: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 1 TOV, 3-11 FG, 2-7 3PT, 4-4 FT, 33 MIN

The shot wasn’t falling consistently, but White still impacted the game with his playmaking and decision-making. Six assists and steady control helped Boston maintain structure, especially when the offense slowed down.

 

Neemias Queta: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 5-7 FG, 3-4 FT, 30 MIN

Queta gave Boston strong interior presence. Efficient scoring, solid rebounding, and rim protection; he did exactly what was needed against OKC’s frontcourt.

 

Sam Hauser: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 3-9 FG, 3-8 3PT, 29 MIN

A classic Hauser outing. He spaced the floor, hit a few key threes, and kept the defense honest. Not a huge night, but his role was clear and valuable.

 

Luka Garza: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 TOV, 3-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-1 FT, 12 MIN

Short stint, but productive. He scored efficiently and held his own in limited action.

 

Hugo Gonzalez: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 9 MIN

Minimal role, but knocked down a shot and stayed within the flow.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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