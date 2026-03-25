NBA Fans Go Head Over Heels As LeBron James Taunts 2 Pacers Players: “The Disrespect Is Crazy”

NBA fans react to LeBron James hilariously taunting Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith after scoring on them against the Pacers.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Mar 25, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) runs down court during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) runs down court during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

LeBron James seemingly turned back the clock tonight as he dropped 23 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in an athletic display on both ends of the floor against the Pacers in Indiana. He shot 9-17 from the floor (52.9 FG%) for the Lakers.

In a thunderous dunk in the second quarter, James pushed Jarace Walker aside with ease before posterizing Jay Huff.

 

Subsequently, James also scored an Euro-step layup on Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith with ease. Both Siakam and Nesmith tried to block him, but ended up falling on each other while James got an open layup.

But instead of running back to the other end and taking the high road, James pointed at the two players on the floor in a moment that instantly went viral on social media.

 

Despite playing against a severely shorthanded team like the Pacers, who are currently the 15th seed in the East, James did not show any mercy on them. NBA fans saw this on social media and went head over heels for what the 41-year-old was pulling off at this age, playing like he’s in his early 30s.

“The disrespect is crazy.”

“The disrespect. 😭”

“Just when I thought I couldn’t possibly despise this man any more than I already do.”

“LeBron made them look like b——s.”

“LeBron James really cooked TWO defenders and dared to point at them after 😭💀 That’s not just a bucket… that’s disrespect at the highest level 😮‍🔥”

“Age is just a number. He’s really doing this to pro athletes in 2026. Unthinkable.”

“LeBron at 41 still cooking defenders and talking s–t, King s–t. Age really is just a number🫡 GOAT level aura or just another day?”

Various such reactions flooded the internet as the Lakers dominated the Pacers in the first half. But the Pacers came back swinging as well and nearly pulled off a 29-point comeback, cutting the Lakers’ lead to seven points in the final minutes.

The team in purple and gold ended up winning this game 137-130 and improved to 47-26, further solidifying themselves in the third seed of the West. This ended a six-game road trip for them as they now head back to Los Angeles.

They will now have a three-game stretch at home, starting with their next game on Friday night against the Nets.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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