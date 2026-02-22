Lakers vs. Celtics Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Lakers host the Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 22, at 3:30 PM ET.

The Celtics are 36-19 and second in the East, while the Lakers are 34-21 and fifth in the West. The Lakers are 16-10 at home, and the Celtics are 18-10 on the road.

The Celtics are coming off a 121-110 win over the Warriors. The Lakers are coming off a 125-122 win over the Clippers.

These teams have played once this season, with the Celtics winning 126-105. They lead the season series 1-0.

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists. Austin Reaves is at 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, and Derrick White is putting up 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

This is a standings game. Both teams are top-five in their conference, and neither can afford to slide in crowded playoff races.

Injury Report

Lakers

Bronny James: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Adou Thiero: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Celtics

Jayson Tatum: Out (right achilles repair)

Max Shulga: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Amari Williams: Doubtful (G League – On Assignment)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers’ offense is built on efficiency, not volume. They rank 7th in offensive rating at 116.5 and 2nd in effective field goal percentage at 57.1%. That means they are creating clean shots, especially inside the arc, and converting at a high level.

They are 12th in points per game at 116.2 despite ranking 22nd in pace. This is a half-court team that can score without running. Against a defense that prefers to control tempo, that matters. It limits the volatility of the game.

The Lakers are 1st in field goal percentage at 50.0%. They do not rely on three-point volume, ranking 24th in attempts per game at 33.5. In this matchup, that can be an advantage. If they stay committed to rim pressure and force rotations, they can collapse a disciplined defense and generate efficient looks without playing Boston’s math game.

Another key number is free-throw generation. The Lakers are 6th in free-throw attempts per game. If they consistently get to the line, they can slow the pace, neutralize transition threes, and control the rhythm. That is especially important against a team that thrives on possession efficiency.

Why The Celtics Have The Advantage

The Celtics’ identity is control. They rank 2nd in points allowed at 108.4 and 8th in defensive rating at 112.6. They defend without fouling and without over-rotating. That structure forces opponents into tougher, later-clock shots.

They also win the possession battle. The Celtics are 6th in rebounds per game at 55.2 and 1st in fewest turnovers committed, at 12.0 per game. That combination limits easy points the other way and maximizes shot attempts. Against a team that is 29th in rebounding, that gap is significant.

Offensively, they still pressure you with volume. They are 3rd in offensive rating at 120.2 and 3rd in three-point attempts per game at 42.4. Even without Jayson Tatum, the system produces spacing and drive-and-kick threes. If they hit at an average rate, the math favors them.

Finally, road context matters less for this group. At 18-10 on the road, the Celtics have proven they can execute their style away from home. They do not depend on pace or emotion. They depend on structure and possession margin.

X-Factors

Deandre Ayton is critical because of the rebounding gap. He is averaging 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 67.1% from the field. If he controls the defensive glass, the Lakers can survive the three-point volume disadvantage. If he gives up tip-outs and second chances, the Celtics’ offense becomes much harder to contain.

Marcus Smart will shape the perimeter tone. He is averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. His defensive activity can disrupt early actions and force the Celtics deeper into the clock. If he loses shooters on rotations, Boston’s spacing punishes immediately.

Sam Hauser is a pressure point for the Celtics. He averages 9.2 points and shoots near 40% from three. If the Lakers over-help on drives, Hauser is the release valve. A couple of early makes changes how aggressively the Lakers can tag and stunt.

Payton Pritchard is the secondary engine. He is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 assists. When he wins his minutes, the Celtics maintain offensive flow even when primary creators sit. If he struggles or gets targeted defensively, the Celtics’ margin tightens.

Prediction

The Lakers have the better individual offensive weapon and elite efficiency numbers, but the possession math leans toward the Celtics. They are 6th in rebounding, 1st in fewest turnovers, and 3rd in offensive rating. The Lakers are 29th on the glass and 20th in turnovers. Over 48 minutes, that gap in extra shots is decisive.

Prediction: Celtics 116, Lakers 111