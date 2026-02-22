Lakers Dodged A Bullet When They Let Dorian Finney-Smith Go In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers may not have planned it this way, but in hindsight, letting Dorian Finney-Smith walk in free agency is starting to look like a blessing in disguise.

Last summer, there was real pressure from fans to re-sign the veteran wing. After acquiring Finney-Smith from the Nets at the trade deadline for D’Angelo Russell and three second-round picks, he fit seamlessly as a defensive specialist and floor spacer. Many believed he would be a long-term piece next to Luka Doncic.

Instead, the Houston Rockets swooped in, signing the 32-year-old to a four-year, $53 million deal on July 7, 2025. He is making $12.6 million this season as part of that contract.

So far, that investment has not paid off.

Finney-Smith’s first season in Houston has been derailed by injury and career-low production. He underwent ankle surgery in the offseason and did not debut until Dec. 25. He has played in just 22 of the Rockets’ 55 games, missing roughly 60% of the season.

When he has been on the floor, the numbers have been alarming. Finney-Smith is averaging 3.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.4 steals per game while shooting 30.8% from the field and 24.6% from three-point range. He has yet to score in double figures this season.

Against the Knicks recently, he managed just two points and three rebounds on 1-of-4 shooting, went 0-for-2 from deep, and fouled out after a rough fourth quarter. For a player brought in to provide playoff-level defense and reliable spacing, he has been a non-factor.

Meanwhile, the Lakers pivoted.

Instead of committing long-term money to Finney-Smith, Los Angeles prioritized financial flexibility. That decision allowed them to sign Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart at a combined cost of roughly $11.1 million this season. Smart is making $5.1 million, and LaRavia is earning $6 million.

The production difference has been significant.

LaRavia is averaging 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 46.7% from the field and 33.0% from three. More importantly, he has played in all 55 Lakers games. Smart is averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.0% from deep, appearing in 45 of 55 games.

In simple terms, the Lakers are getting two productive rotation players for less than the price of one struggling veteran.

This does not mean general manager Rob Pelinka predicted Finney-Smith would struggle. At the time, DFS was viewed as a reliable 3-and-D wing with playoff experience. The Lakers were aware of his ankle procedure but likely expected a full recovery. Still, their offseason priority was maintaining long-term cap flexibility rather than locking into a multi-year mid-tier deal. That caution now looks smart.

Yes, it was questionable asset management to trade three second-round picks for a half-season rental and lose him for nothing. That part remains fair criticism. However, re-signing him to a four-year deal would have been a far bigger risk. Houston is still a top-four team in the West, but Finney-Smith has not moved the needle. The Lakers, on the other hand, have improved depth and maintained financial breathing room.