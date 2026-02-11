Top 5 Destinations For Jeremy Sochan After His Release From The Spurs

With the NBA All-Star break on the horizon, the San Antonio Spurs are giving Jeremy Sochan a chance to try his luck with a different team. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday, the Spurs have released the 2023 All-Rookie team member, who is now an unrestricted free agent.

The 22-year-old was once a featured member in the Spurs’ rotation, but he has been unable to earn consistent minutes this season. In 28 games, he’s averaging a career-low 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 47.5% shooting and 25.7% shooting from three. Sochan is already playing on a $7.1 million team option, meaning these next few months are a critical opportunity to prove his worth.

At 6’8”, Sochan is a bit undersized for his position (power forward), but he makes up for it with superior strength, elite defensive versatility, and effective rebounding abilities. Those qualities make him a viable target for several teams this season, but some stand out more than others.

5. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers recently signed Kobe Bufkin to fill their final roster spot, but they can still waive someone like Maxi Kleber to make room. While Sochan’s game is still a work in progress, his skill set is exactly what the Lakers need. Specifically, his bully-ball play style would give Los Angeles a crucial spark defensively.

Alongside shooters like Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Luke Kennard, he’s the kind of low-risk, high-reward addition that could help them reach another level. Sochan’s role would be limited on account of his scoring struggles, but he could still make a positive impact if used in the right lineups.

4. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have gained a lot of momentum this season, so why stop it now? If they play their cards right, they can pick up another young player while also maintaining flexibility for the future. Sochan’s arrival wouldn’t change the status quo, but the Hornets would offer him the most freedom he’s had to expand his game and test a bigger role.

With a young team on the rise, he could grow and develop on a team that matches his timeline without the spotlight of a bigger market. Best of all, alongside a shooter and playmaker like LaMelo Ball, he’d enjoy plenty of easy looks offensively.

3. New York Knicks

According to Michael Scotto from HoopsHype, the Knicks are one of two teams (along with the Suns) that expressed interest in Sochan at the deadline. While they ultimately couldn’t agree on a trade for him, it makes sense they’d consider him again now that he’s a free agent. Coming off an ugly loss to the Pacers, they need a spark to set them straight, and Jeremy could be the missing piece.

Not only does he add more depth for a Knicks team that’s already stuffed with talent, but he adds flexibility as a versatile disrupter who can play multiple positions. If Sochan wants to join a place with the best chance to win, the Knicks are arguably the best he could do.

2. Boston Celtics

The Celtics have been holding it down in Jayson Tatum’s absence, but recent trades have left the team vulnerable in the frontcourt. Without Al Horford or Kristaps Porzingis to provide consistent production at the position, the Celtics are a prime candidate to consider someone like Sochan.

Without Tatum returning soon, they don’t need him to score. Instead, he can become a defensive pest for them, anchoring the defense for the second unit. It would make the Celtics even more deadly, especially if they can help develop his game as they’ve done with so many other young players.

1. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have moved on from their star-driven, top-heavy approach to construct a more balanced team rooted in giving total effort and maximum competitiveness. While Sochan wouldn’t add to Phoenix’s star power, his play style would make a nice cultural fit for what the Suns are building, and we know they expressed interest already.

With Booker leading the way, alongside guys like Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, and Jalen Green, the Suns have been competitive with the seventh-best record in the West (32-22). Sochan’s presence wouldn’t make them the favorites, but it might heighten their ceiling in a conference where every advantage counts.