Top 5 Destinations For Jeremy Sochan After His Release From The Spurs

Jeremy Sochan is on the market after release from Spurs, and multiple teams will pursue a contract.

Nico Martinez
6 Min Read
Nov 16, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) dribbles up the court in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

With the NBA All-Star break on the horizon, the San Antonio Spurs are giving Jeremy Sochan a chance to try his luck with a different team. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday, the Spurs have released the 2023 All-Rookie team member, who is now an unrestricted free agent.

Contents

The 22-year-old was once a featured member in the Spurs’ rotation, but he has been unable to earn consistent minutes this season. In 28 games, he’s averaging a career-low 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 47.5% shooting and 25.7% shooting from three. Sochan is already playing on a $7.1 million team option, meaning these next few months are a critical opportunity to prove his worth.

At 6’8”, Sochan is a bit undersized for his position (power forward), but he makes up for it with superior strength, elite defensive versatility, and effective rebounding abilities. Those qualities make him a viable target for several teams this season, but some stand out more than others.

 

5. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers recently signed Kobe Bufkin to fill their final roster spot, but they can still waive someone like Maxi Kleber to make room. While Sochan’s game is still a work in progress, his skill set is exactly what the Lakers need. Specifically, his bully-ball play style would give Los Angeles a crucial spark defensively.

Alongside shooters like Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Luke Kennard, he’s the kind of low-risk, high-reward addition that could help them reach another level. Sochan’s role would be limited on account of his scoring struggles, but he could still make a positive impact if used in the right lineups. 

 

4. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have gained a lot of momentum this season, so why stop it now? If they play their cards right, they can pick up another young player while also maintaining flexibility for the future. Sochan’s arrival wouldn’t change the status quo, but the Hornets would offer him the most freedom he’s had to expand his game and test a bigger role.

With a young team on the rise, he could grow and develop on a team that matches his timeline without the spotlight of a bigger market. Best of all, alongside a shooter and playmaker like LaMelo Ball, he’d enjoy plenty of easy looks offensively.

 

3. New York Knicks

According to Michael Scotto from HoopsHype, the Knicks are one of two teams (along with the Suns) that expressed interest in Sochan at the deadline. While they ultimately couldn’t agree on a trade for him, it makes sense they’d consider him again now that he’s a free agent. Coming off an ugly loss to the Pacers, they need a spark to set them straight, and Jeremy could be the missing piece.

Not only does he add more depth for a Knicks team that’s already stuffed with talent, but he adds flexibility as a versatile disrupter who can play multiple positions.  If Sochan wants to join a place with the best chance to win, the Knicks are arguably the best he could do.

 

2. Boston Celtics

The Celtics have been holding it down in Jayson Tatum’s absence, but recent trades have left the team vulnerable in the frontcourt. Without Al Horford or Kristaps Porzingis to provide consistent production at the position, the Celtics are a prime candidate to consider someone like Sochan.

Without Tatum returning soon, they don’t need him to score. Instead, he can become a defensive pest for them, anchoring the defense for the second unit. It would make the Celtics even more deadly, especially if they can help develop his game as they’ve done with so many other young players.

 

1. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have moved on from their star-driven, top-heavy approach to construct a more balanced team rooted in giving total effort and maximum competitiveness. While Sochan wouldn’t add to Phoenix’s star power, his play style would make a nice cultural fit for what the Suns are building, and we know they expressed interest already.

With Booker leading the way, alongside guys like Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, and Jalen Green, the Suns have been competitive with the seventh-best record in the West (32-22). Sochan’s presence wouldn’t make them the favorites, but it might heighten their ceiling in a conference where every advantage counts.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 14, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) waits for an inbound pass while defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Next Article Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images LeBron James Reportedly Interested In 4 Teams; Potential Reason For Grumpiness Toward Lakers Revealed
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like