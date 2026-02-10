New York Knicks Lose To Last-Place Pacers: What Went Wrong At Madison Square Garden?

It was a stunner in New York City tonight as the New York Knicks took one of their most shocking losses of the season. For a team that’s been hot recently, nobody expected them to lose this matchup against a Pacers team that had only won 13 games. Yet, somehow, they were humiliated on their own home court, suffering a 137-134 defeat in overtime.

Jalen Brunson had a nice scoring game with 40 points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 48.4% shooting and 28.6% shooting from three. Mikal Bridges contributed 22 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block on 60.0% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three. At center, Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 22 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 47.1% shooting and 16.7% shooting from three.

The Pacers, meanwhile, were led by Pascal Siakam, who finished with 30 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and zero blocks on 42.3% shooting and 30.0% shooting from three. Andrew Nembhard added 24 points, four rebounds, 10 assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 56.3% shooting and 50.0% shooting from three. Finally, Quenton Jackson totaled 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block on 71.4% shooting and 66.7% shooting from three.

Ultimately, this game was a disaster for the Knicks in more ways than one. For a team with title aspirations, losses like this are inexcusable and often lead to serious self-reflection. In this case, there are a few things the Knicks should address after this highly concerning performance.

Backcourt Defense Exposed

On paper, Jalen Brunson was a hero for the Knicks, but not even 40 points could offset one of his worst defensive performances of the season. The Pacers’ backcourt was attacking him all night, leading to easy buckets for Nembhard and Jackson, who combined for 43 points. As a team, the Pacers scored 137 points on 51.5% shooting. It was several runs down the stretch (including the final three minutes of the game) that sealed this game, highlighting the Knicks’ inability to show any resistance defensively.

Without OG Anunoby or Mitchell Robinson, who are the team’s best defenders, the Knicks had no answers for the Pacers, who could get whatever they wanted. It was a reminder of just how fragile this Knicks squad really is, and how they can be exploited defensively. The key to success against this team is to attack their guards over and over again, until something opens up and the Knicks’ defense falls apart. It was effective tonight, and the Knicks need to find a reliable solution before the postseason begins.

Too Much Iso Down The Stretch

The Knicks are hard to beat when they are moving the ball with purpose, but the lack of defense tonight put far too much pressure on the offense. With the game on the line, they resorted to isolation basketball, leading to poor shot selection that stalled the offense and phased out key players. In total, Brunson took 31 shot attempts, with the next-highest Knick being Towns with 17. Hero ball was really the story in this game, and it killed the Knicks in a game that should have been an easy win.

Overall, the playcalling left much to be desired in this game, as the team looked lost at multiple points of the game. In overtime specifically, where New York scored just 10 points, scoring ground to a halt as they settled into bad habits with mounting pressure to stave off an inferior opponent. For this team to reach the next level, they’ll need to be more organized in crunch time and make it a point to get the ball moving so that the offense is unpredictable and maintains a steady flow.

Minimal Bench Production

Neither team was fully healthy for this showdown, but the Pacers managed to win with their depth. Between Kobe Brown, Ben Sheppard, Jay Huff, Kam Jones, and T.J. McConnell, they got 43 points from the bench, creating an even and balanced box score that reflects a true team effort. The Knicks, meanwhile, only got 18 points from their bench, with the highest backup scorer being Ariel Hukporti with seven points on 75.0% shooting.

Without several players, the Knicks needed someone to step up, but only Towns and Bridges were able to provide any reliable support. Ultimately, despite the acquisition of Jose Alvarado, the Knicks are still heavily reliant on their starters, and that can be a problem in games like this one, where they need that extra spark to get over the hump. Going forward, the Knicks may want to consider some buyout options as a way to add some scoring or perimeter defense before the playoffs.