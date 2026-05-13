Top 5 Most Expensive Big 3s In The NBA For The 2026-27 Season

Since the NBA’s inception, the league has witnessed not only the rise of superstars but also that of superteams. Among these, one approach to building a superteam is popularly referred to as the “Big 3.”

With the Miami Heat‘s “Heatles” era serving as a prominent example, several teams have recreated that formula by investing heavily in three vital roster pieces. Although this is promising, it consumes a considerable amount of cap space, leaving teams vulnerable when filling out the remaining roster spots.

With the 2025-26 season coming to an end, many teams will have already set their sights on the next. However, given that the league’s salary cap is expected to be approximately $165 million, teams that have embraced the “Big 3” ideology may find themselves in a tough position. Hence, when factoring in current rosters, we rank the top 5 most expensive “Big 3s” in the NBA.

5. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Big 3: $142.5 million

– Donovan Mitchell ($50.1 million), Evan Mobley ($50.1 million), James Harden ($42.3 million)

The Cleveland Cavaliers‘ Big 3 is one of the more recently formed ones in the NBA. Given that it was formed just before the February trade deadline, it is comparatively new.

For the most part, the Cavs’ trio has looked solid thus far. Along with securing the fourth seed in the East, Cleveland remains in the title race, currently tied (2-2) with the Detroit Pistons in the second round series.

As impressive as Donovan Mitchell (26.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.9 APG) has been in the playoffs, doubts about James Harden‘s (19.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6.5 APG) and Evan Mobley‘s (16.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.7 BPG, 1.0 STL) consistency have grown.

Should they fail to make it to the NBA Finals this year, there may be some questions about the core that may need to be answered in the offseason. With Harden’s player option also becoming a factor, the Cavaliers could be forced to make some tough calls to get below the second apron.

4. The Denver Nuggets Big 3: $142.8 million

– Nikola Jokic ($59.0 million), Jamal Murray ($50.1 million), Aaron Gordon ($33.6 million)

The Denver Nuggets‘ Big 3 is one of the more accomplished ones in the NBA. Having won the NBA title together in 2022, the Nuggets’ trio has showcased the potential to bring a championship home. But after a first-round exit in this year’s playoffs, Denver may consider making some changes.

For the most part, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has displayed a commitment to being with the team for the foreseeable future. Although this is in the team’s best interests, especially since the big man is coming off a historic season (27.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 10.7 APG), the team’s salary cap situation could force them to make some tough calls.

Rumors have suggested that either Aaron Gordon (16.8.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.7 APG) or Jamal Murray (25.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 7.1 APG) could be on the trade block. While this could be primarily to clear up space to offer an extension to Peyton Watson, it could also be to absorb Christian Braun‘s five-year, $125 million extension, which will come into play next season.

Thus, even though the Nuggets’ Big 3 is capable of competing with the best in the NBA, the salary cap may restrict their chances of maintaining their core.

3. The Boston Celtics’ Big 3: $145.8 million

– Jayson Tatum ($58.4 million), Jaylen Brown ($57.1 million), Derrick White ($30.3 million)

The Boston Celtics’ Big 3 is arguably the most top-heavy one in the NBA. With both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combining for nearly $115.5 million, over two-thirds of the Celtics’ salary cap is committed to paying their superstars.

Needless to say, this very approach saw the Celtics in a troublesome position last year, since they had to undergo a massive roster overhaul to get below the second tax apron. However, despite their salary-shedding practices and Jayson Tatum being sidelined, the Celtics proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the NBA (second in the East).

Heading into next season, Boston is unlikely to make any changes. With Tatum (21.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 5.3 APG) back from injury and Brown (28.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.1 APG) coming off an MVP-caliber season, the Celtics will only make minor changes to their roster.

Still, considering the rumors surrounding Brown, there may be some matters to be discussed in the offseason.

2. The Golden State Warriors’ Big 3: $147.1 million

– Stephen Curry ($62.6 million), Jimmy Butler ($56.9 millon), Draymond Green ($27.6 million)

The Golden State Warriors‘ Big 3 is potentially the oldest one in the NBA. Although the championship pedigree of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green would prove enough under any other circumstances, the Warriors’ current condition after failing to secure a playoff berth this season is less than favorable.

Despite his age (38) and injury struggles, Stephen Curry was phenomenal last season (26.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 4.7 APG). While committing an exorbitant amount to him seems justified, the situation with Jimmy Butler‘s injury isn’t as promising.

With Butler (20.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.9 APG) sidelined and the Warriors’ title window closing fast, reports suggest that the Dubs may consider trading the superstar forward in the offseason to capitalize on Curry’s final years. Considering that Golden State may also wish to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis (16.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.2 BPG), clearing up enough cap space to do so will prove vital.

1. The Philadelphia 76ers’ Big 3: $153.0 million

– Joel Embiid ($58.1 million), Paul George ($54.1 million), Tyrese Maxey ($40.8 million)

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ Big 3 can be viewed as the most intriguing one in this list. While it aligns with Philadelphia’s “Process,” considering the results, their current situation isn’t promising.

The 76ers were knocked out of the playoffs after being swept by the New York Knicks in the second round. Despite solid playoff performances by Tyrese Maxey (23.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.9 APG) and Joel Embiid (24.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 5.4 APG), the team’s failure to make it past the semifinals and the looming salary cap concerns may hint at changes.

Currently, Philadelphia has committed almost all of its cap space for next season to its Big 3. In light of Joel Embiid’s recurring injury issues, rumors have indicated that the franchise is considering gauging trade interest. But considering how much his value has fallen, they may be forced to sell low.

Overall, the 76ers may be the most vulnerable team going into next season from a salary cap perspective. Given that the franchise has also fired Daryl Morey, creating a vacancy in the GM position, Philadelphia may see a major personnel overhaul this summer.