Stephen Curry Says His Father, Dell, Would Make An Exception For Him To Wear No. 30 With The Hornets

It’s hard to imagine Stephen Curry in anything other than a Warriors uniform, but there is a world where he could don the purple and teal.

In the aftermath of his father’s jersey retirement (former Hornets star Dell Curry), Steph was asked about the possibility of donning the number himself if he ever got the chance. Not only did Curry not deny the possibility, but he also expressed confidence that Dell would make an exception if his son were ever to make his way to Charlotte.

“Always keep your options open,” said Curry. “I know what that means to get your jersey retired, it’s immortalized, and nobody should be able to touch it. But, I’m sure he’d be able to make a special exception for that, if that were the case.”

Dell is a Hornets legend who played for the franchise from 1988 to 1998, averaging 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.2% shooting from the field and 40.5% shooting from three. While he never led them to a title, he was a steady and reliable player for a franchise with a limited history of success.

As a result, the Curry family spent at least a decade in the city, where Steph spent much of his childhood. While he did eventually move on, Steph has always had a special connection to Charlotte and the Hornets franchise. Over 16 years in the NBA, it’s hard to say if Steph has ever seriously considered joining the Hornets, but it’s not too late for him to make the switch.

Curry’s brother, Seth, played for Charlotte for two seasons, donning Dell’s No. 30 as a key point guard off the bench. In the 2024-25 season, he played 68 games for the team, with averages of 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 47.8% shooting and 45.6% shooting from three. He has only played four games since, even after joining his brother on the Warriors.

Meanwhile, with another two years and $121 million on his contract, Curry will be 40 by the time his contract expires. He doesn’t have any plans to retire right now, and the Warriors remain committed to his prosperity. Still, the Hornets are always in the mix for Steph, and it’s hard to imagine they’d say no to his arrival.

Even with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel, the Hornets still have room for Steph, and his addition could help push them over the edge of contention in the East. They’ve already been showing encouraging signs lately, and Steph’s leadership, shooting, and playmaking abilities would only help enhance an offense that’s been red-hot since January.

It’d be the ultimate dream come true for Dell. After watching his jersey go up in the rafters, he never imagined anyone would be wearing it again, but Steph could revive the legend and bring greatness to the family name in the very place where their journey started.

It remains a dream scenario for now, but it’s clearly something that Steph has thought about as he winds down his career. Nobody imagines he’ll end up in Charlotte, but the opportunity to honor his pops and don that Hornets No. 30 jersey again is a possibility that’s impossible to ignore entirely.