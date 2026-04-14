6 Luckiest Draft Lottery Jumps By NBA Teams In The Last 20 Years

The NBA Draft Lottery is supposed to reward bad teams, but sometimes it feels more like a lightning strike. Every few years, one team jumps past the favorites, grabs the No. 1 pick with tiny odds, and changes its whole future in one night. That is what this list is about. Not the best No. 1 picks. Not the best players. Just the wildest strokes of luck.

Some of these jumps came in the old lottery system, when climbing from the back of the pack was even harder. Some came after the NBA flattened the odds in 2019, which made chaos a little more common. Either way, these six teams hit the jackpot from positions where almost nobody expected them to. And in a league where one player can shift everything, that kind of luck can change a franchise overnight.

6. New Orleans Pelicans, 2019 – 6.0% Chance

This is the highest percentage on the list, so it belongs at No. 6. But it was still a huge surprise. The Pelicans won the 2019 lottery with just a 6.0% chance, beating teams like the Knicks, Cavaliers, and Suns that entered the night with much better odds. It was the first lottery under the NBA’s flattened-odds format, and the very first year of that system already produced chaos. The Pelicans did not just move up. They stole the most valuable asset in basketball at the exact right time.

That timing is what made the jump so massive. The lottery win came after Anthony Davis wanted out, which meant the Pelicans were staring at a painful reset. Instead of walking into a rebuild with only questions, they walked out of that night with the right to draft Zion Williamson. That changed the tone around the franchise at once. A team that looked like it was about to lose its biggest star suddenly had the next great attraction in the league waiting for it.

Williamson was not some ordinary No. 1 prospect, either. He entered the draft with star-level hype, and the Pelicans made the obvious call by taking him first overall. He later made All-Star teams in 2021 and 2023, which shows why that lottery result felt so important in the moment. Even if injuries have kept the full Pelicans vision from becoming real, the lottery itself still counts as a franchise-altering break. There are not many 6.0% shots that ever felt this valuable.

There is also a reason this jump still stands out even in a more unpredictable lottery era. The flattened odds were supposed to reduce tanking, but they also opened the door for teams like the Pelicans to crash the top spot from the middle of the lottery board. That happened right away in 2019. So while this is the least shocking team on this list by pure percentage, it was still the start of a new era of lottery disorder, and the Pelicans were the first team to cash in.

5. Atlanta Hawks, 2024 – 3.0% Chance

The Hawks did not enter the 2024 lottery looking like a team on the edge of a miracle. They had finished 36-46, landed 10th in the East, dropped their final six regular-season games, and then lost in the Play-In Tournament. That is usually the profile of a team stuck in the mud, not a team about to change the whole draft. Yet the Hawks jumped all the way to No. 1 with only 3.0% odds, one of the slimmest successful shots in lottery history.

The jump mattered because the Hawks were in an awkward place. They were not bad enough to expect elite draft position, but they were not good enough to feel comfortable about the core either. Winning the lottery gave them something they had never had in the lottery era: control of the top pick. It was the franchise’s first No. 1 overall pick since 1975, which tells you how unusual the moment was for that organization. Luck did not just help the Hawks. It handed the front office a new path.

Then came the second part of the story. The Hawks used that pick on Zaccharie Risacher, a prospect who was talented but not viewed with the same certainty as players like Zion Williamson or Cooper Flagg. That actually makes the jump even stranger in hindsight. The Hawks got one of the biggest lottery breaks of the last 20 years in a draft where there was no obvious franchise savior. The luck was undeniable. The payoff was cruel. As of today, Risacher only averaged 9.6 points in a secondary role this season.

That is why this jump lands at No. 5 instead of higher. The odds were tiny, and the move from No. 10 to No. 1 was wild. But the emotional force of the result was a bit softer because they failed to capitalize on better talents like Stephon Castle, Reed Sheppard, or Alex Sarr. Still, if this list is really about pure lottery fortune, the Hawks belong here without debate. A 3.0% shot is a 3.0% shot, and the Hawks made it count.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers, 2011 – 2.8% Chance

This one was lucky in a very specific way. The Cavaliers did not just win the 2011 lottery. They won it with the Clippers’ pick, the one that carried only a 2.8% chance at No. 1. The Cavs also had their own lottery pick, but the winning combination came from the smaller slice. That is what made the result feel so absurd. A franchise that had just lost LeBron James ended up with the top pick anyway, and not through its main ticket. It happened through the extra one.

That detail matters because it changed the whole mood around the rebuild. After James left in 2010, the Cavaliers looked like a team headed for a long, painful drop. Instead, the lottery gave them a much faster way back to relevance. They used that No. 1 pick on Kyrie Irving, a Duke guard with star talent despite playing only a limited college season. The Cavaliers did not just get lucky on the night. They nailed the pick, which is an important difference.

Irving rewarded that faith quickly. He won Rookie of the Year in 2011-12, and he later developed into one of the best lead guards in the league, and eventually, an NBA champion when LeBron came back to the franchise. So this was not just a miracle jump with tiny odds. It was a miracle jump that actually produced a real generational player. That is why it still lands so high on lists like this one. Low odds are one thing. Low odds plus a true hit is something else.

There is another reason this jump still feels bigger than a normal 2.8% story. It came right after one of the bleakest moments in modern franchise history. The Cavaliers were supposed to be entering the wilderness. Instead, they found a star guard with a pick that almost felt like a side ticket. In pure lottery terms, this was one of the strangest breaks the NBA has seen, and it remains one of the clearest examples of how one bounce can rewrite a team’s future.

3. Dallas Mavericks, 2025 – 1.8% Chance

No lottery win on this list felt more like an emergency exit. The Mavericks won the 2025 lottery with just a 1.8% chance, the fourth-largest underdog to win the drawing since 1985. That alone puts them in rare company. But the real reason this jump hit so hard was the timing. It came only a few months after the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers, a move that shook the whole league and enraged much of the Mavericks’ fan base.

So when the Mavericks jumped to No. 1, the lottery result instantly became bigger than a normal draft story. It looked like a life raft. The Mavericks had never won the Draft Lottery before, and suddenly they had the right to draft Cooper Flagg, the consensus national player of the year after leading Duke to the Final Four. That is not small luck. That is franchise-reset luck. A team that looked like it had blown up its own future suddenly had a path to a new face of the franchise.

There is also a cruel little detail that makes the jump feel even wilder. The Mavericks only ended up in the lottery because their season collapsed late, and a win in the final Play-In game at Memphis would have kept the team out of the lottery completely. Instead, the Mavericks lost, stayed in the pool, and watched a 1.8% chance become the most important result of their entire year. That is the kind of sequence that can haunt one team and save another.

The Mavericks then finished the story by taking Flagg first overall, exactly as expected. Whether that pick eventually justifies the full post-Doncic gamble is a much bigger question. But the lottery piece is simple. The Mavericks were almost nowhere in the odds table, and then suddenly they were on top of it. In terms of recent NBA luck, very few jumps have felt this dramatic, this timely, or this politically useful inside the life of a franchise.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers, 2014 – 1.7% Chance

The Cavaliers show up again, which says a lot about how bizarre their lottery history has been. In 2014, the Cavaliers won the No. 1 pick with just a 1.7% chance after entering the night with the ninth-worst record. This was again right there with the tiniest successful jumps of the modern era. At that point, the Cavaliers had already won major lottery prizes before. Doing it again from those odds felt almost unfair.

The Cavaliers used the top pick on Andrew Wiggins, and for a minute it looked like another traditional rebuild step. But that is not really what this lottery win became. After LeBron James returned, the Cavaliers turned around and used Wiggins as the central piece in the trade for Kevin Love. So the lucky bounce did not just land them a prospect. It handed them one of the main assets needed to build an instant contender around James. That is a different kind of lottery value.

That is why this jump ranks even above the 2011 one for this list. The odds were lower, first of all. But beyond that, the 2014 result was almost comical in how useful it became. The Cavaliers did not need to wait on development. They did not need to wonder whether the pick might matter in three years. The pick mattered right away, because it helped complete a win-now plan. In lottery history, that is a rare combination of luck and immediate leverage.

There is also something exhausting about this result if you were any other team. A franchise with only a 1.7% chance jumped to No. 1 for the third time in four years. That is the kind of run that makes lottery night feel rigged even when it is not. And while the Wiggins pick itself became more famous for what it turned into than for what he did in a Cavaliers uniform, the lottery win remains one of the most outrageous steals of position the league has seen.

1. Chicago Bulls, 2008 – 1.7% Chance

This is tied with the 2014 Cavaliers by percentage, but it gets the top spot because it was the cleanest hit of the bunch. The Bulls had only a 1.7% chance to land No. 1 in 2008 and jumped from ninth to first, which made it one of the great lottery shocks of the era. Then they used the pick on Derrick Rose, the hometown point guard from Chicago. That part matters. A tiny-odds miracle is one thing. A tiny-odds miracle that lands the perfect local star is something else.

Rose justified the luck almost immediately. He won Rookie of the Year after leading first-year players in assists, and from there the rise came fast. This was not a case where the lottery win created a long wait or a maybe. It created instant energy, instant identity, and a real face of the franchise. The Bulls did not just get lucky. They got exactly the kind of player that could matter to their fan base in a way most No. 1 picks never can.

Then came the part that pushed this jump to the top of the list. By 2011, Rose had become the youngest MVP in NBA history, averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds while leading the Bulls to a 62-20 record and the East’s top seed. That is why they sit above the Cavaliers here even though the odds were the same. The Bulls turned a 1.7% lottery miracle into the exact dream every franchise has on lottery night: one ping-pong-ball upset, one star, one era.

There have been lower-probability wins in full NBA history, but within the last 20 years, this still feels like the gold standard for lottery luck meeting perfect fit. The Bulls were not supposed to be there. They were not supposed to get Rose. And Rose was not supposed to become that good that fast. But all three things happened together. That is why, for this list, the Bulls stay at No. 1.