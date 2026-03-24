Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Rocket Arena gets a good East matchup on Tuesday night, with the Cleveland Cavaliers back home to face the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers are 44-27, fourth in the East, and 22-13 at home. The Magic are 38-33, eighth in the East, and 16-17 on the road.

The Cavaliers wrapped up their road trip with a 111-106 win on Saturday over the Pelicans, pushing their streak to three straight. The Magic were on the floor Monday and lost 128-126 to the Pacers, their fifth straight defeat.

This is the fourth meeting of the season. The Cavaliers took the first two games, 119-105 and 114-98, before the Magic answered with a 128-122 win on March 11 behind 35 points from Desmond Bane. So the season series stands at 2-1 for the Cavaliers, but the latest result goes to the Magic.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavaliers with 28.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, while Evan Mobley has added 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

For the Magic, Paolo Banchero is at 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, and Desmond Bane has given them 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

The setup is pretty clear. The Cavaliers want their spacing, their extra passing, and their late-game creators to decide it. The Magic need this to become a bruising, foul-heavy game where Banchero can keep dragging defenders into the paint.

Injury Report

Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen: Out (right knee tendinitis)

Tristan Enaruna: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Craig Porter Jr.: Out (left groin strain)

Oliver Sarr: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Jaylon Tyson: Out (left great toe bone bruise)

Tyrese Proctor: Questionable (right quadricep strain)

Magic

Franz Wagner: Out (left ankle, high ankle sprain/injury management)

Jalen Suggs: Out (illness)

Anthony Black: Out (left abdominal, left lateral strain)

Jonathan Isaac: Out (left knee sprain)

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The strongest argument for the Cavaliers starts with the offense. They own an 118.5 offensive rating, which ranks fifth in the league, and they are scoring 119.0 points per game. They also average 28.3 assists, which ranks eighth, and shoot 36.0% from three, which ranks 12th. That is a healthy offensive base against a Magic team sitting at 114.6 in offensive rating and just 34.4% from three, a bottom-third mark.

The second layer is shot creation late in games. Their recent trip was basically a reminder of why Donovan Mitchell and James Harden still scare teams. Both combined for 25 fourth-quarter points in the win over the Pelicans, and Harden plus Mitchell were the reason the Cavaliers swept that three-game trip. In a game where the other side is missing Franz Wagner and likely without Jalen Suggs again, that edge in clean half-court creation is hard to ignore.

There is also an injury-based opening on the perimeter. The Magic defense is respectable on the full-season numbers at 114.1, but Suggs changes the entire tone of that group. With him on the floor, the Magic have posted a 112.3 defensive rating. Without him, that number jumps to 118.3. Against a passing team like the Cavaliers, that is a dangerous place to live. The home side does have to survive without Jarrett Allen, but it still comes in with the cleaner offensive identity.

Why The Magic Have The Advantage

Their path starts with physical pressure. The Magic lead the NBA in free-throw attempts at 26.8 per game, and that has been one of the clearest constants in their season. Even with the outside shooting still lagging at 34.4%, they can keep games alive by forcing contact, getting to the stripe, and making the game feel heavier than most teams want. Against a Cavaliers frontcourt missing Allen, that route is very real. This Cavs side is already allowing 25.9 opponent free-throw attempts per game without Allen.

Banchero is the biggest reason the upset case still has life. He just dropped a season-high 39 points with six assists in the loss to the Pacers, and he had 37 in the January meeting the Cavaliers won. The Cavs do not really have a simple individual answer for him when he is getting downhill, especially if the Magic can drag Mobley away from his best help spots. If Banchero gets the game into a drive-and-foul rhythm, the matchup gets a lot more uncomfortable than the standings suggest.

There is also some stylistic overlap that helps the Magic hang around. They are not a careless team, they still average 26.4 assists per game, and Bane gives them another reliable wing scorer next to Banchero. The Magic are on a five-game skid, so this is obviously not a team in a great place. But they already beat the Cavaliers once in this series, and if they can keep the score in the half-court range and live at the line, this is not out of reach.

X-Factors

James Harden is the main piece to watch. He has given the Cavaliers 20.9 points, 7.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in 17 games, and his value in this matchup is pretty simple. The Magic are missing ball pressure and two-way balance without Suggs, potentially, so Harden has a real chance to punish smaller defenders and score without needing the ball to stick. If he gets to his spots, the Cavaliers get another clean source of half-court offense.

Max Strus is a big swing piece for the Cavaliers. He is at 8.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, and those numbers point to what he really does in games like this. He is the connector who can rebound from the wing, keep the offense moving, and punish a defense that sinks too hard toward Mitchell and Harden. If Strus hits open threes and helps the Cavaliers win the extra-possession plays, the floor opens up fast.

Wendell Carter Jr. is a major one for the Magic. He is posting 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, and this feels like the kind of game where his rebounding and screening have to show up. This Magic team needs him to make Mobley work, keep the glass close, and give Banchero enough support in the paint battle. If Carter wins his share of those interior possessions, the Magic stay alive much deeper into the night.

Goga Bitadze is the other Magic x-factor. He is producing 5.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in a limited role, but this is not really about scoring. It is about physical center minutes, verticality around the rim, and making sure the second unit does not get buried inside. They already are shorthanded enough on the perimeter. The Magic cannot afford soft backup big minutes in a game like this.

Prediction

I’m taking the Cavaliers. The Magic have a credible upset angle because Banchero is rolling, they get to the line better than anyone, and the Cavs are missing Allen. But the broader profile still leans toward the home side. The Cavaliers are fifth in offensive rating, eighth in assists, and they have two proven late-game creators who just dragged them through a perfect road trip. The Magic can absolutely make this ugly. I just trust the Cavaliers more when the game gets tight in the last five minutes.

Prediction: Cavaliers 118, Magic 111