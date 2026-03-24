Nuggets Are Reportedly Concerned About How NBA Teams Are Defending Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets have genuine concerns around how Nikola Jokic is being guarded on the court as the franchise heads into the final 10 games of the regular season.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets are 44-28 on the season, currently occupying the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference in what’s been an injury-riddled season for the franchise. MVP candidate Nikola Jokic has done everything he can to carry the team as much as he can, but even he’s been forced to miss time with injury, currently at-risk of becoming ineligible for awards if he misses even one more of the Nuggets’ remaining 10 games this season.

Jokic needs to play to secure his All-NBA nod but also to ensure the Nuggets can have the best position in the standings. They’re two games behind the No. 3 seed LA Lakers, while being tied with the No. 5 Minnesota Timberwolves, and just half a game ahead of the No. 6 Houston Rockets. Jokic has to play meaningful regular-season basketball over the next month, which has left the Nuggets concerned.

ESPN’s Marc Spears revealed that the Nuggets are concerned with how opponents are defending Jokic on the court. Their increased physicality against the 31-year-old Serbian center has the team worried, but Jokic has managed to thrive despite such defensive strategies in recent games.

“I’m actually hearing that the Nuggets are a little concerned about how he’s being defended of late. Teams are guarding him 18 feet from the basket, leaning on his legs, fronting him, putting their arms around him, but he’s still figuring out a way to ball.”

Jokic is averaging 28.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.6 assists this season, on pace to become only the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double over an entire season, joining Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook (4x) in incredibly rare air in league history.

Jokic is averaging 25.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 11.6 assists over the last 10 games, proving that he can break down almost any defensive challenge thrown at him. The question is if his body can withstand punishment from this point in the season and last till June without breaking down? The Nuggets have championship expectations, so safeguarding Jokic for the Playoffs will also be a key requirement for Denver.

The team has had extended stretches this season without key players. Jamal Murray has missed five games, Aaron Gordon has missed 42 games, Christian Braun has missed 36 games, and Peyton Watson has missed 22 games. The team can’t withstand another major absence if they want to live up to their preseason status as the best contenders to dethrone the OKC Thunder.

Jokic is aware of what the team needs on their side heading into the final 10 games of the season. He emphasized the requirement of good health and reiterated to all his teammates that they all have to make sacrifices in order to compete for a championship.

“We definitely need to stay healthy and get collectively in one direction and get everyone on board,” Jokic stated. “Sacrifice if you need to sacrifice and play harder if you need to play harder. Whatever needs to be [done]. We only have 10 more games.”

Jokic will certainly be sacrificing his health by playing extended minutes after rushing back from an hgamstring injury earlier this season. With opposing defenders using physicality to try and slow Jokic down, he is at-risk of both getting hurt and playing selfish basketball in a bid to protect his health.

Hopefully, the Nuggets can find ways to make sure Jokic is protected on the court while maximizing the wins they can get over their remaining 10 fixtures, starting with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByIshaan Bhattacharya
Follow:
Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience.A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) reacts towards the official during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Celtics’ Derrick White Does Not Believe That Humans Went To The Moon
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like