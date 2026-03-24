Celtics’ Derrick White Does Not Believe That Humans Went To The Moon

Derrick White is one of the most steady guards on the Boston Celtics. He rarely makes headlines for controversy. This time, he did.

On his White Noise podcast, White shared a surprising take. He does not believe humans landed on the moon.

“I wouldn’t call myself a conspiracy theorist, but I do think they are very interesting. And you know I like to argue, so it kind of makes sense that I’m into stuff like this. I like that one tweet, or the comedian was like, I get it, you don’t have to be a big conspiracy theorist, but you think the government’s telling the truth 100 percent of the time? That stuff’s funny to me.”

“That was funny because Joe was on the radio doing the talk, he did it on the treadmill, and I’m lifting, and he just turned around, and he’s like, you believe we landed on the moon? And I don’t think we did. I’m a non-moon landing guy.”

“We probably did, but I don’t think we did. I don’t know. I don’t really know, but I don’t think we did. I have other conspiracy things, but I don’t know if this is the right time to bring it up.”

That approach explains his stance. White is not pushing a theory. He is engaging with the idea.

The reaction from fans has been mixed. Some found it funny, while others questioned how an NBA player could doubt one of the most documented events in history.

On the court, none of this matters.

White remains a key piece for Boston. White is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season. His shooting has dipped. He is at 39.6% from the field and 32.5% from three.

Even with that, his impact stays strong. He defends multiple positions, moves the ball, and connects lineups.

Boston sits at 47-24, second in the East. The team has exceeded expectations in stretches without Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown has carried scoring duties. White has supported that with playmaking and defense. Now with Tatum back, the Celtics look like contenders again.

White’s personality plays a role in his popularity. He is calm, avoids drama, and speaks openly.

This moment adds a different layer.

Fans often see players only through basketball. Podcasts change that. They reveal opinions, humor, and sometimes strange takes. And for a player known for doing the small things right, this might be one of the rare times Derrick White became the main story.