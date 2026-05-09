Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 3 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Cavaliers return to Rocket Arena down 0-2 against the Pistons for Game 3 on Saturday, May 9, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Game 3 is already a must-win spot. No team in NBA history has recovered from a 3-0 deficit, so the margin is clear.

The Pistons won both games at home because they were better late. Cade Cunningham scored 25 points with 10 assists in Game 2, including 12 points in the fourth quarter. Tobias Harris added 21 points and reached 20 points for the seventh straight playoff game. The Pistons have been more organized in the final minutes.

The Cavaliers had enough chances in Game 2, but their offense failed late. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points, Jarrett Allen had 22 points and seven rebounds, but the team shot 7-of-32 from three and missed all 11 threes in the fourth quarter. James Harden had only 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting. Evan Mobley finished with nine points and one rebound.

That cannot happen again in Game 3.

Injury Report

Cavaliers

Sam Merrill: Questionable (hamstring)

Pistons

Kevin Huerter: Doubtful (abductor strain)

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The Cavaliers have not played well, but they were still close in both games. That is the reason for some confidence. They had chances in the fourth quarter of Game 1 and Game 2, even with poor shooting, bad turnovers, and limited production from key players.

Game 3 has to be about pace and structure. The Cavaliers got too slow late in Game 2. They used too much isolation, waited too long to start actions, and allowed the Pistons to load up on Mitchell and Harden. That helped the Pistons protect the paint and recover to shooters.

The adjustment is simple. Mitchell and Harden need earlier screens. Allen has to be used more as a roller. Mobley has to touch the ball in the middle of the floor. The Cavaliers cannot play every late possession as a guard-created shot.

Mobley is the biggest internal correction. One rebound in 36 minutes is not enough. The Cavaliers need him active on the glass, stronger as a short-roll passer, and more aggressive when the Pistons switch smaller defenders onto him. If Mobley is passive again, the Cavaliers lose a major part of their frontcourt edge.

The three-point shooting should also improve at home. The Cavaliers do not need an elite shooting night. They just need a normal one. If Strus, Merrill if available, and the bench hit enough open shots, the Pistons will not be able to crowd Mitchell and Harden the same way.

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The Pistons have looked like the cleaner team. They are not doing anything complicated. Cunningham is controlling the ball, Harris is scoring in the right matchups, and the defense is forcing the Cavaliers into difficult half-court possessions.

Cunningham has been the main difference. He is reading the floor well and not rushing against pressure. When the Cavaliers bring help, he is finding shooters and cutters. When they stay single coverage, he is getting into the paint or creating space for his pull-up.

Harris is the second problem. The Cavaliers have not found a good matchup for him. If they put a smaller defender on him, he can score from the mid-post. If they use more size, he can attack slower feet. His scoring has given the Pistons real balance next to Cunningham.

The Pistons are also winning the physical part of the series. Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, and Harris are making every drive difficult. Duren has not dominated as a scorer, but his screens, rebounding, and rim pressure are important. He is helping the Pistons create extra possessions and stop the Cavaliers from running.

That is the biggest tactical point. If the Pistons keep winning the glass and slowing the Cavaliers’ transition offense, Game 3 becomes another half-court game. That favors their defense.

X-Factors

Jarrett Allen is the safest Cavaliers X-factor. He had 22 points in Game 2 and was their best interior finisher. The Cavaliers need that again. Allen has to roll hard, rebound, and make Duren defend without fouling. If Allen controls the paint, the Cavaliers’ offense becomes much cleaner.

Max Strus has to give the Cavaliers shooting. He went 1-of-5 from three in Game 2. That is not enough. The Pistons are helping off weak-side shooters and loading up on the ball. Strus has to punish those rotations. If he misses early, the floor gets smaller.

Duncan Robinson is a key Pistons X-factor. He scored 17 points in Game 2 and hit five threes. His shooting gives Cunningham more room to work. If Robinson keeps making shots, the Cavaliers cannot help as aggressively.

Jalen Duren is important even without a big scoring line. His offensive rebounds and screens matter. The Pistons need him to keep Allen and Mobley busy. If Duren wins the effort plays, the Pistons can survive a colder shooting night.

Prediction

The Cavaliers should be better at home. Mitchell is already scoring, Allen has been productive, and the team should shoot better than it did in Game 2. But the late-game offense is still a concern. The Pistons have been more stable, more physical, and more connected through two games.

Game 3 should be the Cavaliers’ best game of the series. They are too talented to go down without a real response. The home floor and better shooting should be enough, but it will not be comfortable.

Prediction: Cavaliers 108, Pistons 103