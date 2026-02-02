Dennis Schroder Hilariously Reacts To Being Traded For The 8th Time In His Career

Dennis Schroder has to update a graphic after being shipped out of town again.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dennis Schroder has been traded yet again, but he isn’t feeling too down about it. The Cleveland Cavaliers announced they had acquired Schroder from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, and minutes before the announcement, he put out a hilarious post on X.

“Gotta update this too, huh?”

The Cavaliers will be the 11th team that Schroder has played for in the NBA. The German is inching closer to Ish Smith’s record of having played for 13 teams in the league.

This is also the eighth time that Schroder has been traded in what has been a wild NBA career. The 32-year-old is close to making history in this category, too, with Trevor Ariza holding the record after being traded 11 times.

It won’t be a surprise if Schroder breaks both of these in the coming years. You’d imagine they’re not the kind of records he thought he’d be close to setting when he was growing up in Germany.

Schroder’s mindset also appears to have changed when it comes to trades. In February 2025, he compared the NBA trade deadline to modern-day slavery. As fate would have it, the Golden State Warriors shipped Schroder out of town days later as part of the Jimmy Butler trade. He appears to have accepted now that this is just the way things are.

A fan reacted to this post by asking Schroder how he keeps his sanity amid all the trades and the constant changing, and he had a simple response.

“It’s part of the business. My family and I are healthy, and together, that’s the main thing.”

Schroder married his wife, Ellen, in 2019, and they have three children together. They are all that matter to him at the end of the day.

As for the NBA, Schroder had appeared set to stay with the Kings for a while after joining on a three-year, $44 million sign-and-trade deal last offseason. The partnership just didn’t work out, however. That led to him and Keon Ellis being sent to Cleveland, DeAndre Hunter to Sacramento, and Dario Saric to Chicago, along with two second-round picks.

Schroder ended up averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game for a Kings team that is currently at the bottom of the pile in the West with a 12-39 record. They were going nowhere, but that’s not the case for his new team.

The Cavaliers are fifth in the East with a 30-21 record. They will make the playoffs, in all likelihood, and Schroder would be keen to impress during the business end of the season. If he doesn’t, well, then he might be on the move again in the summer.

