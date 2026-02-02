OnlyFans Star Sky Bri Gets Full Attention At Knicks-Lakers Game At MSG; Sparks Dating Rumors With Druski

Sunday night at Madison Square Garden delivered everything you expect from Knicks vs. Lakers. A packed house with the celebrity row stacked with familiar faces. And, as always, the game itself became a secondary storyline once the cameras found the right courtside pairing.

That pairing was comedian Druski and OnlyFans star Sky Bri.

Seated courtside next to longtime Knicks superfan Spike Lee, Druski and Sky Bri immediately became the internet’s main event. Social media timelines filled up within minutes.

Fans reacted the only way the internet knows how. Some praised Druski’s ‘game.’ Others joked that it was less charisma and more bank account. A few leaned into irony, calling him a ‘mega pastor’ who clearly knew how to preach. Whatever the angle, the attention was unanimous.

And it was not hard to see why.

Druski is one of the most recognizable internet comedians on the planet right now. His Instagram following sits north of 11.7 million, with over 12.7 million on TikTok and 4.6 million on YouTube. What started as skits turned into brand deals, live shows, acting roles, and a growing media empire. His estimated net worth is reported to be over $14 million, driven by touring, endorsements, and production deals that keep expanding every year.

Sky Bri, meanwhile, is one of the most successful creators in the adult content space. She has over 2.3 million Instagram followers and a massive OnlyFans subscriber base that places her among the platform’s top earners. Industry estimates regularly put her net worth in the $1-3 million range, fueled by subscription revenue, collaborations, and appearances that consistently go viral.

Put those two together, drop them courtside at the NBA’s most famous arena, and the reaction writes itself. Neither Druski nor Sky Bri has confirmed anything, but in the content world, optics move faster than statements.

Their appearance also came with added context. Druski’s most talked about relationship was with rapper and model Rubi Rose, a romance that sparked debate over whether it was real or content-driven before both later confirmed it was genuine. Sky Bri has previously been linked to major internet names like Jake Paul and Adin Ross.

The setting only amplified everything. Knicks vs. Lakers games at MSG already draws A-list crowds, especially with LeBron James possibly nearing the end of his career. Courtside seats for this matchup reportedly ran into the thousands. Being seen there is a statement in itself.

By the end of the night, the Knicks had a 112-100 win, celebrity row had delivered its usual spectacle, and Druski and Sky Bri walked away as the unexpected headline.

For now, it remains just a courtside appearance. No confirmation or denial. Just one highly visible night at the world’s most famous arena that reminded everyone how fast internet culture can hijack the spotlight.