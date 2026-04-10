Kevin Durant Explains Why Dwyane Wade Was A Worse Shooting Guard Than James Harden

Rockets star Kevin Durant has played countless opponents over the years, including some of the greatest players of all-time.

So when it comes to ranking the best shooting guards in the game’s history, he speaks with more authority than most. Recently, when the debate between Dwyane Wade and James Harden surfaced, Durant explained his controversial stance, and it wasn’t the answer that most were expecting.

“APat Riley, the Miami Heat organization, a lot worked in D-Wade’s favor for him to win that championship,” said Durant on ‘Unguarded.’ “I don’t feel like D-Wade’s style of play is more conducive to winning than James. I feel like they both are winning players who can contribute to great teams. D-Wade didn’t have to do as much for the last two championships.”

When it comes to the best shooting guards ever, there’s no question who takes up the first two spots: Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, in that order. With their combined talent, discipline, and work ethic, they set an impossible standard that remains unmatched. After that (third) is where Dwyane Wade is typically ranked, but Kevin Durant is standing against tradition.

Even with career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 48.0% shooting and 29.3% shooting from three, Wade hasn’t done enough to earn the nod over Harden. While he often gets credit for being a three-time champion, Wade’s career is also a product of his environment.

He was lucky enough to get drafted to the Heat in 2003, a prestigious organization under the control of Pat Riley, who remains an icon within the organization. Unlike other teams, the Heat are known for being a well-run organization with a culture that rewards excellence and selflessness both on and off the court.

James Harden hasn’t yet had that luxury, and it’s doubtful that he ever will. While his individual talent is among the best of them, things haven’t come together to allow for his big playoff moment. Specifically, since he parted ways with Durant in Brooklyn, Harden’s playoff feats leave much to be desired.

After being drafted by the Thunder in 2009, he managed to make the Finals once before being traded to the Rockets a few months later. Ever since, it’s been one team after another for Harden, as he’s struggled to find a long-term fit. Critically, none of the teams he’s joined so far (Thunder, Rockets, Clippers, Nets, 76ers, and Cavaliers) have had the kind of structure, order, and resources that the Heat provided during Wade’s time.

The result is a lot of personal success for Harden (11x All-Star, former MVP, three-time scoring leader), which includes career averages of 23.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 46,6% shooting and 43.8% shooting from three. Unfortunately, his overall team accomplishments are limited to just one Finals appearance and zero championships across 16 years.

In the end, while some might give the edge to Wade based on his defense, there’s no denying that Harden has a case over him in all-time discussions. While he doesn’t have nearly as much to show for his claim, he also doesn’t have the kind of advantages that helped make life so much easier for Wade. In many ways, Harden has made the most with what he’s had, and he’s not done yet with a chance to help win it all on the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.