Mavericks Finally Snap Losing Streak With 138-133 Win: 3 Major Takeaways

The Dallas Mavericks finally ended their three-game losing streak on Sunday night by winning a thrilling overtime game against the Portland Trail Blazers, 138-133. P.J. Washington Jr. and rookie Cooper Flagg each scored 21 points and helped seal the game in overtime, and they were the key contributors when it mattered most.

Daniel Gafford also contributed strongly inside with 20 points, including seven crucial overtime points. He helped the Mavericks overcome Portland’s aggressive second-chance scoring and defensive pressure effectively in one of his best performances of the new campaign.

Even though they allowed 22 offensive rebounds and 32 second-chance points, Dallas shot 51% from the field and were flawless in overtime, going 7-for-7. The team steadied itself late in the game after almost losing a lead in the fourth quarter, which is a fresh outcome for Mavs fans who have seen the roster struggle time and time again.

This win improves the Mavericks’ record to 4-10 and provides a much-needed reset as they deal with ongoing injuries to key players, including Anthony Davis, who sat out his ninth consecutive game. Let’s dive into the key takeaways of the game with the hopes that the Mavs can get back on track in the Western Conference.

1. Cooper Flagg and P.J. Washington Spark Dallas’ Best Offensive Night

Dallas finally looked like a complete offensive team again, and it started with the forward duo of Cooper Flagg and P.J. Washington Jr. Both scored 21 points, but the timing, more than just the totals, was more critical.

Flagg shot 9-for-16, grabbed eight rebounds, and added five assists, showing clutch ability beyond his age in a game that demanded veteran discipline. Washington hit five threes on 5-of-7 shooting and provided seven boards, two assists, and five turnovers. He delivered when it mattered most, closing overtime with a transition dunk that put Dallas ahead.

Together, Washington and Flagg gave Dallas the versatility it has missed without Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. They combined for 42 points on 16-of-32 shooting, helping Dallas shoot 51% overall and 44% from three (15-of-34).

Their clutch play, Flagg with the key rebound and outlet pass, Washington with the winning finish, showed how quickly they are developing chemistry as a frontcourt pairing. For the first time in nearly two weeks, Dallas’ offense had a flow. Will it continue? We are unsure, but this was a refreshing sign.

2. Daniel Gafford Dominates The Paint And Especially In OT

Daniel Gafford was arguably the most important player on the floor in overtime. The veteran center finished with 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting and added six rebounds, three blocks, and a steal, all while providing the physical presence Dallas needed against Portland’s strong rebounders.

Gafford scored seven of the Mavericks’ 13 overtime points and hit two free throws that put Dallas ahead for good after Deni Avdija fouled out. Dallas lost the rebounding battle 53-47 and struggled on the offensive glass (22-13), with Portland converting those into 32 second-chance points.

That made Gafford’s rim protection and efficient scoring even more valuable. His ability to keep active inside and defend without fouling, with only four personal fouls in 31 minutes, was essential in a game where the Blazers’ size was their priority. If Gafford keeps performing like this, Dallas’ defense may start improving sooner than expected.

3. Portland’s Youngsters Put Up Numbers, But Dallas’ Execution Mattered More

Although Dallas won, Portland’s young players showed out on Sunday night. Shaedon Sharpe exploded for a season-high 36 points on 12-of-32 shooting, adding six rebounds and three assists. Jerami Grant scored 26 points (7-20 FG, 4-9 3PT), while Deni Avdija posted 29 points, seven rebounds, and four assists before fouling out in the key overtime stretch.

The Blazers also dominated the offensive glass, to their credit. Donovan Clingan collected 11 rebounds, seven of them offensive, keeping Portland within striking distance all night. But as impressive as Portland was individually, Dallas executed better when the game slowed down to the critical moments.

The Mavericks had seven players score in double figures, shot 7-for-7 from the field in overtime, and posted 33 assists on 48 baskets. Even with 15 turnovers, Dallas’ decision-making in the half-court surpassed Portland’s late, especially after Avdija fouled out.

While the Blazers relied heavily on Sharpe isolations, Dallas found the right shot every possession in OT, which is an encouraging sign for a team looking for identity without its star duo. Hopefully, it can be a sign of better things to come for them.