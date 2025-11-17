Draymond Green Baffled By Angel Reese Comparison In Altercation With Pelicans Fan

Draymond Green reacts to his viral face-to-face confrontation with Pelicans fan during Warriors game.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 14, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Warriors came out on top against the short-handed Pelicans in a 124-106 win in New Orleans tonight. Draymond Green had a viral interaction with a Pelicans fan during this game.

During the second quarter, Draymond Green went courtside to have a face-to-face confrontation with a Pelicans fan, as he seemingly did not appreciate what the fan was constantly yelling. After security and the officials intervened, Green went back on the court to resume play.

Following the game, reporters asked Green about the viral moment and what was really said between the two people involved in that heated interaction. Green seemingly hinted that the fan was calling him Angel Reese, as when the reporters asked him to confirm, he did not deny it.

“He just kept calling me a woman. You know, it was a good joke at first, but you can’t keep calling me a woman, huh? Got four kids. One on the way. Can’t keep calling me a woman,” said Green initially, baffled by his interaction with the fan.

“So, you know, he got quiet, though, so it was fine. Well, he was talking at first, you know, and then you get a little closer, and he didn’t really say much else, but it’s fine.”

“Yeah, he just kept calling me a woman’s name, and I am not. Do I look like a woman?” said Green when asked if he was calling out any specific name.

“Yeah, for sure. But, you know, Lisa Leslie was a good rebounder, too. She’s older than me, you know. Right. Don’t be disrespectful. That’s cool. We move on,” said Green when the reporter indirectly implied it was Angel Reese by calling the player a good rebounder.

“He just told me I got it. I’ve heard him over and over and over again. You’ve handled it well. Don’t get yourself into any trouble. I’ll take care of it,” said Green, on what the officials told him when they got to the spot of the interaction.

“I love it. I love disrespect on the road because, you know, we win a lot. Not this year, we haven’t won a lot, but we usually win a lot on the road. So, quieting a home crowd is always fun. This crowd wasn’t too loud to begin with,” said Green on dealing with disrespect in road games and the Pelicans crowd as a whole.

Green struggled in the game tonight and majorly contributed with his rebounds and assists. While he usually does not take many shots, today it seemed at one point as if his shots were not falling at all.

He finished the game with eight points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, while shooting 3-of-13 from the field (23%). Despite his struggles, the Warriors have improved their record to 9-6 for the season and will next face the Magic on Tuesday night (November 18).

 

