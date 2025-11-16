NBA Fans React To Draymond Green’s Face-To-Face Confrontation With A Pelicans Fan During A Warriors Game

During the first half of the Golden State Warriors‘ game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Warriors forward Draymond Green seemingly got into an exchange with a Pelicans fan sitting courtside at the game.

Given the mounting tensions from New Orleans’ attempt to make a comeback in the second quarter, the face-to-face confrontation seemed to be a product of rising frustration.

Just enjoy the game instead of being a clown pic.twitter.com/PJWAVeJQkO — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) November 17, 2025

Draymond Green is known to have an eccentric personality. While this could be considered part of his competitive nature, some of his on-court antics have been heavily criticized by the media and the general public.

In this particular situation, however, Green’s exchange drew the attention of several fans on social media. With many having their own opinions on the matter, here are some of the fan reactions from X.

“Aight, bruh, and we should tell Draymond to stop tackling guys tf lmao so one-sided,” said one fan after watching the confrontation.

“I can tell from his vibe that the fan said some vile shit,” added another, defending Draymond Green for approaching the courtside fan.

“Can’t stand people think that by purchasing a ticket, they can act however they want. Entitled POSs,” defended another.

“I don’t mind fan passion as long as they don’t say anything wild,” added another.

“Pelican Fan – 1. Draymond – 0,” joked another.

“Get that clown in the MAGA hat out, too,” shared one user.

“He must not know we really know about that action,” claimed a Warriors fan, highlighting Draymond Green’s lack of hesitation with confrontation.

“Good. Draymond is the biggest b***h in NBA history,” mentioned another user.

Some users also took note of how long the interaction lasted without security intervention.

“Where tf is security?” exclaimed one user.

“Dude in the maroon jacket’s gotta be quicker than that. Slowly taking your time is crazy,” stated another, highlighting the risks involved in the event of further escalation.

Although the confrontation was eventually resolved, it had an impact on the Warriors’ performance. With Golden State going on an 8-2 run to close out the quarter with a 61-49 scoreline, the Dubs set themselves up for a solid second-half showing.

Draymond Green’s Vital Contributions Help Secure Another Win

The Warriors eventually came away with a dominant 124-106 win, outscoring the Pelicans 63-57 in the second half. With strong performances across the board, the Dubs continue to gather momentum as they secure their third straight win.

Draymond Green has been particularly vital in keeping the Warriors competitive. As the defensive anchor and a key facilitator on offense, the veteran forward played an important role in Sunday night’s win by posting eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block.

On a night where the duo of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler struggled, Moses Moody stepped up to lead the scoring charge, with 32 points in 33 minutes. Having improved to 9-6 on the season following recent locker room drama, the Warriors appear to be in red-hot form heading into their next game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Nov. 18.