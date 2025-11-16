76ers Injury Update: Philadelphia Hopeful For Star’s Return After Another Starter Gets Sidelined

Heading into their upcoming game against the Clippers, the 76ers will be hopeful to see Paul George make his comeback after recovering from knee surgery.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Oct 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse reacts to a play against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse reacts to a play against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Coming off a 114-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers will continue to see some key players on the injury report heading into their next matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. While vital pieces such as VJ Edgecombe and Jared McCain have been removed from the list of injured players, new additions could raise some concerns.

76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been added to the injury list after reportedly sustaining a ligament injury during the game against the Pistons. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey shed more light on this, writing, “Oubre underwent medical imaging this weekend and will meet with a specialist to determine the extent of the injury.”

The timeline for such injuries varies significantly. Depending on the severity, Oubre Jr. could miss 3-12 weeks, with surgery potentially becoming necessary.

The forward has become an integral part of the 76ers’ starting unit. With averages of 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, shooting 48.9% from the field, he has been a significant contributor.

Oubre Jr.’s absence will certainly be felt heading into Monday night’s matchup. However, there appears to be some positive news amid this update.

Pompey noted that Paul George could be on the verge of making his season debut after recovering from knee surgery. With the forward reportedly wearing a blue practice jersey during a recent workout, which is usually reserved for starters, there appears to be some optimism about his return to the lineup.

Updates on George’s health have been rather sporadic. Although it was expected that the superstar would be re-evaluated by training camp, it is evident that there have been some roadblocks on his road to recovery. Regardless, the forward could be nearing a comeback as his availability was upgraded to a game-time decision.

This could be a positive sign for the 76ers, especially in light of Oubre Jr.’s absence. While George will take some time to get his feet back under him, having averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 43.0% shooting from the field last season, he could be an impactful presence on the floor for Philadelphia.

 

The 76ers’ Face Shortfalls In The Frontcourt

Aside from Oubre Jr. and George, Philadelphia is expected to have two more players grace the injury report.

76ers superstar Joel Embiid remains on the list of injured players heading into Monday night’s game. While still experiencing knee soreness, the big man is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game since making his last appearance against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 8.

Joining Embiid as a recent addition, Adem Bona will miss Monday night’s game with a sprained right ankle. According to Pompey, he is expected to miss the next three games.

Even in a limited capacity, Bona has been quite impactful on the defensive end. With averages of 2.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game, shooting 45.0% from the field, the 76ers will miss his impact with the second unit.

With a shorthanded frontcourt rotation heading into the game against the Clippers, Philadelphia will be forced to rely upon Andre Drummond, Dominick Barlow, and Trendon Watford to stabilize the interior.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) reacts during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Harassed By Fan On The Street In Viral Video For Not Scoring 30 Points In A Game
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like