76ers Injury Update: 4 Key Players Sidelined Against Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in surprisingly good form to start the 2025-26 season. Coming off a 102-100 win against the Boston Celtics, the 76ers will have some momentum behind them heading into their next game against the Detroit Pistons.

With a 7-4 record, Philadelphia is among the few teams in the East that could pose a challenge to the top-seeded Pistons. Unfortunately, with several players mentioned in the injury report ahead of the game, the 76ers may not be in the best position to compete.

The 76ers are expected to see four starters on the injury report.

Joel Embiid continues to headline the list, as the big man remains sidelined with knee soreness. The 76ers superstar last made an appearance during a game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 8, where he posted 29 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 62.5% shooting from the field.

Although Embiid had a slow start to the season, still figuring out his groove after recovering from injury, he appeared to be in good form before sustaining an injury. His averages of 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 46.0% shooting from the field will certainly be missed against Detroit.

Along with Embiid, the 76ers will continue to see Paul George out of action. Although the star forward is nearing a comeback, it appears he still isn’t match fit.

Another key player expected to miss Friday night’s game against the Pistons is sophomore guard Jared McCain. After three appearances in the 2025-26 season, he is expected to miss the game against Detroit as he has been assigned to the G League to help with returning to game conditioning.

The 21-year-old has faced some difficulties in being a consistent presence on the court for Philadelphia. After missing a large portion of his rookie season, McCain faced some challenges returning to action after sustaining a UCL thumb injury in the summer. Given that his absence is to help him regain his rhythm, the 76ers may benefit from this decision in the long run.

76ers rookie sensation VJ Edgecombe has also been mentioned on the injury report with back spasms, though he is expected to be questionable for Friday night’s game.

Edgecombe has been one of the team’s best performers this season. Having showcased superstar potential early on, averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 40.9% shooting from the field, the 76ers will hope that he remains healthy over the course of the regular season.

Can The 76ers Beat The Pistons?

Friday night’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons will certainly pose a challenge for the Philadelphia 76ers. Aside from fielding a heavily depleted rotation, the 76ers already suffered a tough 111-108 loss to the Pistons earlier this week, featuring a heroic performance by Cade Cunningham.

While both teams will have some injured players heading into the game, the Pistons (10-2), with their eight-game winning streak, seem to be better equipped to take on Philadelphia at the moment.

However, it would also be unwise to underestimate Philadelphia. Given Tyrese Maxey’s current form, key contributors such as Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr., and a myriad of talented players who can step up at a moment’s notice, the 76ers could pull off an upset if Detroit approaches this game in a complacent manner.