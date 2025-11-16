Betting as a subject has become more sensitive around the NBA following the FBI’s probe into allegations of rigging among players. A part of the problem around betting also includes fan behaviour towards players during games, right after they fail to make a parlay or cause someone to miss a parlay.

Earlier this season, we already saw Paolo Banchero’s courtside exchange with a fan on this. Now, a Jimmy Butler video also went viral after a fan cornered the Warriors star and started hurling profanities at him.

This is getting out of control. NBA fan presses Jimmy Butler over a lost parlay. (h/t @NBA__Courtside)pic.twitter.com/347O9UXiSY — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 16, 2025

“Green Apple-looking a**, stupid big a** Timbs on, Jimmy Butler, they don’t give a f**k you’re in their city. Look at him, Propane-looking a**. Bro, I had $3000 on 30, why didn’t you have 30 points, Jimmy Butler? Why didn’t you have 30 points? You work for Vegas!” yelled the fan in the viral video while Butler was walking on the street.

This seemingly happened during the Warriors’ recent trip to San Antonio to face the Spurs in a back-to-back set of games. Moreover, betting over 30 on a player who scored 30 points only once this season (that too, on the opening night of the regular season) seems to be an oversight.

In the first game, Butler finished with 28 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals, shooting 58.3% from the field. In the second game, Butler had 21 points 21 points and eight rebounds, while shooting 50% from the field. So far in the first 13 games of the season, Butler has averaged 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, while shooting 51% from the field.

Fans acting like they are the ones paying the player’s salary is at the crux of the issue. They tend to cross a line of acceptability, and if players forget their professional boundaries as well in their reactions, then we stand at risk of another Malice at the Palace repeat episode.

Athletes feeling additional pressure and getting heckled during games from fans on their performance, just because the fans have money on the line, should not be an experience everyone goes through. Fans need to understand and respect professional boundaries, even if the purpose of spending the money is to get entertained at the game.

The Warriors are currently facing the Pelicans in a game in New Orleans where their opponents don’t have their star players (Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole) available for the game. Hence, making them clear favorites to beat a short-handed team with a 2-10 record for the season.

If the Warriors somehow manage to lose this game, their fans will be enraged. But it does not justify athletes being harassed inside or outside of the arena after the game is already over. That is against the virtues of discipline that lie at at core of sports.