Warriors Player Grades: Moses Moody Steps Up As Stephen Curry Goes Cold

Moses Moody had a game-changing performance that could cause Steve Kerr to rethink his rotation. With Stephen Curry experiencing one of his coldest shooting nights of the season, Moody scored 32 points and set a career-high with eight three-pointers.

He led the Golden State Warriors to a 124-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. His seven threes in the first quarter pushed the team to a 17-point lead and set the stage for a Warriors offense that finished with 24 made threes and dominated the game. For Golden State, this was more than just a standout performance from a talented role player.

It was a complete team effort on a night they really needed it. Jimmy Butler contributed with 18 points and 10 assists, Draymond Green bolstered the defense despite a brief confrontation with a courtside fan, and the Warriors’ balanced offense overwhelmed the Pelicans.

Even when the Pelicans rallied in the second quarter, Golden State stayed composed and ended the half with an eight-point run to regain control. In a game filled with a major surprise hero, let’s provide player grades for every Warrior who hit the court.

Moses Moody: A+

Game Stats: 32 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 10-16 FG, 8-12 3PT, 4-5 FT, 33 MIN

Moody had the best game of his NBA career, hitting eight threes and changing the game’s flow almost singlehandedly. His seven triples in the first quarter gave the Warriors immediate control, and he kept scoring efficiently while also contributing on defense with 3 steals and a block. On a night when Curry struggled, Moody filled the scoring gap. He played with confidence and took over the night with the scoring total.

Jimmy Butler III: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 6-8 FG, 1-1 3PT, 5-5 FT, 31 MIN

Butler directed the offense, putting together one of his most complete games as a Warrior. He controlled the pace and easily dissected New Orleans’ defenses with sharp passing as he finished with 10 assists. He stepped into open shots with confidence as well. His steal and dunk just before halftime stopped the Pelicans’ momentum. Efficient shooting, strong playmaking, and solid defense made Butler the team’s backbone all night. An A grade is well-deserved.

Draymond Green: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 0-0 FT, 25 MIN

Draymond didn’t shoot well, but everything else he did was important. He rebounded, passed, switched on defense, protected the rim, and maintained defensive intensity. His four blocks and steals showed his disruptive presence. Even after a near altercation with a fan, he stayed focused on defense and finished with a strong +23 in just 25 minutes.

Brandin Podziemski: B+

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 8-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 0-0 FT, 26 MIN

Podziemski was impressive off the bench. He pushed the pace, took advantage of closeouts, and scored efficiently from everywhere. His 19 points came from high-efficiency shooting, and he played with the confidence of a veteran. As the Pelicans adjusted to Moody’s hot hand, Podziemski often capitalized, keeping up the scoring pressure. Another strong, assertive performance.

Al Horford: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 2-5 FG, 2-5 3PT, 0-0 FT, 20 MIN

Horford played well as a steady veteran for the second unit. His six assists helped keep the ball moving smoothly while Moody and Podziemski looked for shots. He made two threes, executed smart rotations, and provided reliable minutes. A solid, low-key performance.

Buddy Hield: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 4-8 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-0 FT, 20 MIN

Hield provided exactly what Golden State needed: quick scoring and strong defense. His three made threes stretched New Orleans’ defense, and his three steals helped the Warriors apply pressure. Efficient scoring and solid defensive effort made this a strong game for him off the bench.

Will Richard: B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-9 FG, 1-5 3PT, 0-0 FT, 22 MIN

Richard played with energy and toughness, especially on the boards, where he secured seven rebounds and defended well. His outside shooting was inconsistent, but he made timely cuts and competed hard. As a supporting starter, he fulfilled his role without trying to do too much, giving the Warriors valuable effort on both ends.

Quinten Post: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 1-4 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT, 10 MIN

Post rebounded well and showed good toughness inside, but his shooting was off, and he had trouble finishing plays. Still, his activity on the boards and defensive presence helped stabilize the bench unit’s rebounding in key moments.

Stephen Curry: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 2-11 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-5 FT, 28 MIN

Curry had one of his coldest shooting nights of the season. That seems to be the norm at times this season as he goes unbelievably hot but then ice cold. He struggled to find his rhythm from beyond the arc and missed several open shots. Despite his troubles scoring, he rebounded fairly well and played within the flow. The Warriors’ comfortable win without him highlights their balance, but still, this was an off-night for the superstar, and his grade reflects that.

Gary Payton II: C+

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 12 MIN

GP2 didn’t score, but his defensive contributions were there a little bit. Two blocks and a steal in 12 minutes showed how active he was, and he grabbed three rebounds despite limited touches. On nights when the Warriors’ offense is rolling, his defensive spark was certainly needed, but he didn’t play enough to get a higher score.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 3 MIN

TJD had a brief run but made the most of it with a bucket, an assist, and a block. His limited minutes make the grade neutral. He was solid in his short cameo, but didn’t have enough time to have a big impact.

Gui Santos: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 5 MIN

Gui’s playing time was limited and somewhat shaky. He hit one three but didn’t leave much of a mark on the game otherwise. The Warriors didn’t need much from him, and he played his part without causing problems, though he didn’t have a notable impact. He didn’t play enough to get a grade, so an N/A is fair.

Pat Spencer: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 5 MIN

Spencer hit a three and moved the ball well in limited time. He didn’t have enough minutes to significantly impact the game, but he made positive contributions in his short stretch and showed good composure.