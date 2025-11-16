Kevin Durant Proves Superstar Value, Alperen Sengun Saves Face In Nervy Rockets Win Against Magic

Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun lead the Rockets to a nervy win against the Magic after nearly throwing away the perfect comeback.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Rockets have come out on top and beat the Magic 117-113 after nearly throwing away the perfect comeback at the end of regulation time. They fought back and took their third lead of the entire game with less than three minutes left on the clock.

Kevin Durant nailed a crucial three-point shot to give them this lead after the superstar had gone 0-for-6 for the night from beyond the arc until that point.

 

The Orlando Magic took the lead once again before Kevin Durant took over and tied the game with another three-point shot with 21 seconds left in the game.

 

And now it was time for Alperen Sengun to have a roller coaster ride in the final few seconds of the game. Sengun first came up with a crucial block to earn the possession for the Rockets with just five seconds left in the game. Subsequently, Sengun fumbled the inbound play, missed a wide-open Amen Thompson after the Rockets had earned the possession on his block.

His errant pass, resulting in a turnover and the follow-up defence, nearly cost the Rockets the game as the Magic took the lead with a little over one second left in the game on a wide-open dunk from Anthony Black, on which he was fouled by Sengun from behind.

Fortunately for the Turkish All-Star, Black missed his free throw, and the Rockets had little time to tie the game with a two-point shot. And on the next inbound, Thompson found Sengun inside the paint, who scored to tie the game at the buzzer.

 

The game went into overtime, and Sengun helped the Rockets earn their biggest lead of the night as they went up 106-109 in overtime. Before this, Magic had dominated the game almost throughout the night, even without their star player, Paolo Banchero.

Eventually, the ball went back to Kevin Durant to close out the Magic as he gave the Rockets a 113-110 lead with just 9.2 seconds left on the clock for the Magic to try and even things out. It eventually became a free-throw contest from that point as the Rockets earned their win down the stretch.

 

Durant finished the game with 35 points, five rebounds, and six assists, while shooting 54.2% from the floor, proving why the Rockets traded for a superstar like him. On a night where Sengun and Thompson were both struggling to get anything going offensively, Durant took over before Sengun eventually found his form down the stretch.

Sengun had a near triple-double game with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, while shooting only 35.5% from the floor tonight. The Rockets have pushed their winning streak to four games, improved their season record to 9-3, and now have to wait until Wednesday to face the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images Warriors Player Grades: Moses Moody Steps Up As Stephen Curry Goes Cold
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like