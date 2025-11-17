5 Best Klay Thompson Landing Spots Amid Trade Rumors

Veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson has been a name mentioned in trade rumors following reports of the Dallas Mavericks‘ supposed decision to undergo a rebuild. With a complete roster overhaul on the table, the future for the Mavericks as a franchise seems uncertain.

The notion of Klay Thompson being traded was presented this offseason. At 35, the four-time NBA champion is past his prime, and considering his slow start to the 2025-26 season, the Mavs could only benefit from gauging interest and appraising his current value.

This season, Thompson is averaging 8.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game on 32.5% shooting from the field. Given Dallas’ approach, offloading Thompson for draft picks and expiring contracts may be the best outcome.

With this in mind, we explore five of the best trade destinations for Klay Thompson that would also help Dallas structure their rebuild.

Detroit Pistons

Proposed Trade Details

Detroit Pistons Receive: Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jaden Ivey, Marcus Sasser, 2027 second-round pick (BKN or DAL)

Klay Thompson could be an interesting acquisition for the Detroit Pistons. With an 11-2 record, the Pistons are currently primed to contend for the NBA title. Featuring a talented young core led by Cade Cunningham, acquiring Thompson would bring in valuable veteran leadership while injecting the team with championship pedigree.

This deal could also prove to be quite beneficial for the Dallas Mavericks. Along with the acquisition of one of their own second-round draft picks, the Mavs would be adding two talented young point guards, Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser, to address their dire need for positional upgrades.

Although Ivey has been viewed as a vital part of Detroit’s current core, recent reports about the Pistons’ intentions of not offering him an extension may make it easier for Dallas to acquire him.

As an athletic point guard with offensive upside, averaging 16.1 points and 4.4 assists per game on 42.9% shooting from the field, he could be a strong addition next to Cooper Flagg.

Sasser, on the other hand, could help bolster the backcourt depth. Although he hasn’t received much playing time and remains sidelined with a hip injury, his career averages of 7.5 points and 2.9 assists per game on 44.1% shooting from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc suggest that he could be a solid pickup.

Los Angeles Lakers

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht

The idea of Klay Thompson joining the Los Angeles Lakers has been teased for a long time. In the current context, this idea seems a lot more plausible.

To acquire Thompson, the Lakers could part with Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht, both of whom could help reinforce the Mavericks’ backcourt rotation.

Should Dallas embrace a rebuild, players such as Kyrie Irving may also be on the way out. In such an event, D’Angelo Russell may find himself in a starting position with Vincent becoming a backup point guard in this situation.

Vincent has proven himself to be a reliable defender and a capable three-point shooter. Since starting slowly this season (averaging 3.7 points and 2.3 assists per game), Dallas may see more value in him as an expiring contract worth $11.5 million.

Knecht’s addition may be more impactful in this regard. As a young player with shooting upside, the Mavericks may see more merit in cultivating his talents, despite his limited production lately. With averages of 7.6 points and 2.4 assists per game on 46.4% shooting overall, he could be an interesting piece on a rebuilding team.

Charlotte Hornets

Proposed Trade Details

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Josh Green, Sion James, 2027 first-round pick (DAL)

This trade idea may not favor Klay Thompson much, but it certainly has merit for the Dallas Mavericks.

For the Charlotte Hornets, acquiring Thompson may not move the needle much. But having a seasoned veteran with championship experience mentor rookie phenom Kon Knueppel could be significant in accelerating his development into a future franchise player.

For Dallas, in the process of regaining one of their future first-round picks, the Mavericks would also acquire two solid players.

Josh Green, a former Maverick, has the potential to be a solid contributor in the rotation. Although he’s still injured, once healthy, he could easily carve out a place for himself in the lineup. He was averaging 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 42.8% shooting from the field and 39.1% from three-point range last season.

Hornets rookie Sion James could be a developmental prospect. In 13 appearances, James is averaging 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 48.8% from three-point range.

Slowly emerging as a reliable shooter in the Hornets’ rotation, the Mavericks could benefit from acquiring him to help strengthen their perimeter shooting.

Washington Wizards

Proposed Trade Details

Washington Wizards Receive: Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Corey Kispert, 2026 second-round pick (PHX), 2027 second-round pick (BKN or DAL)

Much like the Hornets trade scenario, this trade idea doesn’t benefit Thompson as much as it helps the Dallas Mavericks structure their rebuild. While Thompson could still prove to be a meaningful contributor on offense next to CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton, the Mavericks stand more to gain.

The addition of Corey Kispert in this trade is paired with the arrival of two second-round draft picks, including one of Dallas’ own, helping the Mavs replenish their depleted draft reserves.

Kispert also has the potential to be a valuable addition. As a reliable perimeter threat, his addition helps Dallas address its pressing three-point shooting needs. With averages of 8.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game on 50.0% shooting from the field and 40.0% from three-point range, the 26-year-old could earn meaningful playing time on the Mavericks.

Los Angeles Clippers

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2026 second-round pick (BKN)

In a less likely scenario, Dallas could still send Klay Thompson to Los Angeles, just not the Lakers. By trading with the Clippers, the Mavericks could acquire a reliable perimeter shooting threat in Bogdan Bogdanovic, along with a second-round pick swap from Brooklyn.

For the Clippers, this deal may feed into their existing challenges involving too many veterans on the roster. However, considering Thompson’s output and experience, they may see his addition as an upgrade to Bogdanovic.

Meanwhile, Bogdanovic could be a solid secondary option for the Dallas Mavericks. Although he hasn’t had the best start to the 2025-26 season, considering his averages of 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 40.4% shooting from the field and 40.0% shooting from three-point range, he could be a meaningful contributor off the bench.

Although this deal may see a downgrade for Dallas in star power, it puts them in a position to rebuild. With Bogdanovic on a short-term contract, the Mavericks could also enjoy salary cap flexibility once he becomes an expiring contract in the following season.

Will Klay Thompson Get Traded This Season?

Klay Thompson’s slow start to the season makes him an obvious target for the Dallas Mavericks. However, since embracing a new role off the bench, Thompson has seen a minor resurgence.

After notching 19 points in 26 minutes on 7-for-16 shooting from the field against the Blazers on Sunday night, the veteran appears to have found his shooting rhythm again. While this would typically present a case to help him retain his place on the side, the Mavericks could also capitalize on it to get more value for him in return.

While tempting, the Mavs may not trade Thompson just yet. But if their situation doesn’t improve at the trade deadline, even with their roster projected to be at full strength, there may be no other option than to blow it all up.