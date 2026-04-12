Spurs vs. Nuggets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

One team still needs the result. The other mostly needs a clean night. That is what makes this regular-season finale more interesting than most Game 82 matchups.

The Spurs host the Nuggets at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs are 62-19, locked into the No. 2 seed in the West, and 32-7 at home. The Nuggets are 53-28, 25-15 on the road, and still trying to lock up the No. 3 seed.

Recent form is strong on both sides, but the pressure is not the same. The Spurs beat the Mavericks 139-120 on Friday and have won 14 of their last 15 games. The Nuggets handled the Thunder 127-107 and have won 11 straight. The season series is 2-1 for the Nuggets, including the 136-134 overtime win on April 4. That alone gives this game more edge than a typical final-day matchup.

Victor Wembanyama comes in averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. DeAaron Fox has given the Spurs 18.5 points and 6.2 assists.

On the other side, Nikola Jokic is at 27.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists, while Jonas Valanciunas has posted 8.6 points and 5.0 rebounds and is coming off a 23-point, 17-rebound game against the Thunder.

Injury Report

Spurs

David Jones Garcia: Out (right foot surgery)

Luke Kornet: Out (right shoulder soreness)

Emanuel Miller: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Stephon Castle: Questionable (left foot soreness)

Devin Vassell: Questionable (right ribcage soreness)

Victor Wembanyama: Questionable (left ribcage soreness)

Nuggets

Christian Braun: Out (left ankle injury management, right hip flexor strain)

Aaron Gordon: Out (right hamstring injury management)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out (left knee soreness)

Cameron Johnson: Out (right ankle injury management)

Spencer Jones: Out (right hamstring strain)

Jamal Murray: Out (right shoulder impingement)

Peyton Watson: Out (right hamstring strain)

Nikola Jokic: Questionable (right wrist injury management)

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

The Spurs have the cleaner two-way base. They are scoring 119.9 points per game, averaging 47.0 rebounds and 28.1 assists, and their defensive rating sits at 111.1, which places them among the league’s best defenses. This is not a team that depends on one kind of game. The Spurs can win with pace, size, ball movement, or half-court control, and that flexibility is a big reason they reached 62 wins.

There is also less stress on the home side. The Spurs already have the No. 2 seed, so this game can be managed with the playoffs in mind. That matters because Wembanyama, Castle, and Vassell are all listed as questionable, and local reporting has made it clear the staff is thinking about health first. If those players go, the Spurs have enough quality to compete. If one or more sit, they still have depth and form on their side.

The defensive matchup is another real edge, especially if Wembanyama plays. He changes the floor even when he is not scoring. The Spurs can press up on guards and wings because he erases mistakes at the rim. And the Nuggets are not close to full strength here. Murray, Gordon, and Braun are out, which strips away shot creation, transition pressure, and one of the team’s best perimeter defenders. That leaves much more of the offense on Jokic’s shoulders.

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The Nuggets’ argument starts with Jokic and the offense around him. They own a 122.5 offensive rating, the top mark in the league, and even with the defense sitting much lower, that offense can still beat strong teams when the game turns into execution and shot-making. Jokic is the best organizer in this matchup, and he already shredded this defense for 40 points and 13 assists in the overtime win earlier this month.

The urgency edge is clearly on their side. The Nuggets still need this result to secure the No. 3 seed, while the Spurs do not need anything from the standings anymore. That matters on the last day of the season. One side is trying to finish the bracket cleanly. The other side is more likely to think about workload, soreness, and the first playoff game. In close spots, that difference can matter.

The Nuggets also have recent proof that they can survive this matchup even when the game gets tight. The Nuggets are 2-1 in the season series, and they have beaten the Spurs twice since March 11. The overtime game showed the template. Jokic controlled the tempo, the Nuggets got enough secondary scoring, and the Spurs could not fully close the door late. If Jokic plays, that path is still available, even with the injury list around him.

X-Factors

Keldon Johnson is the first X-Factor for the Spurs. He had 17 points against the Mavericks on Friday, and he remains one of the easiest ways for the Spurs to create bench offense without changing their structure. In a game where minutes could be managed carefully, Johnson has the profile to take on a little more usage and keep the second unit functional.

Julian Champagnie is the other one for the Spurs. He is not a star, but he is exactly the type of wing who matters in a game like this. He defends multiple spots, spaces the floor, and does not need the ball much. He is on track to play all 82 games again, which says a lot about how steady his role has been. If the Spurs rest or limit some regulars, his minutes become even more important.

Jonas Valanciunas is a major swing piece for the Nuggets. He just gave them 23 points and 17 rebounds against the Thunder, both season highs. With Gordon out and Murray unavailable, this team needs another source of easy offense and physical rebounding next to Jokic. If Valanciunas wins his minutes inside, the Nuggets become much harder to defend.

David Roddy is the other one. He scored a season-high 21 against the Thunder, and this is the kind of spot where that extra scoring matters. The Nuggets are thin on healthy shot creators, so Roddy does not need to do a lot. He just needs to punish help, run the floor, and make a few open shots when Jokic bends the defense.

Prediction

This one depends heavily on who actually plays, but the clean read is still the Nuggets by a small margin. The Nuggets have more at stake; they have the best offensive player on the floor if Jokic goes, and they have already beaten the Spurs twice in the last month. The Spurs are the better defensive team, and they are at home, so this is not a comfortable pick. But on the final day, urgency usually means something.

Prediction: Nuggets 117, Spurs 113