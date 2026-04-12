Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

This is not a normal final-day game. The Clippers still have something to chase, while the Warriors already know they are headed to the Play-In.

Intuit Dome hosts the regular-season finale on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers are 41-40 and ninth in the West, but they can still move to eighth with a win and help elsewhere. The Warriors are 37-44 and locked into 10th.

The Clippers are 22-18 at home. The Warriors are 15-25 on the road. Both teams also come in off losses. The Clippers fell 116-97 to the Trail Blazers on Friday, and the Warriors lost 124-118 to the Kings. The season series is 2-1 for the Clippers, who have won the last two meetings.

There is real player-level weight in this matchup, too. Kawhi Leonard has carried the Clippers all year with 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, while John Collins has given them 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds with strong efficiency.

On the other side, Stephen Curry is still the center of everything for the Warriors at 26.6 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds, and Brandin Podziemski has added 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Those four names explain most of the game. One side has the better top-end scorer. The other side has more backcourt creation and more three-point volume.

Injury Report

Clippers

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

Isaiah Jackson: Out (right ankle sprain)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out (right Lisfranc ligament tear)

Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Warriors

Jimmy Butler III: Out (right ACL surgery)

Moses Moody: Out (left patellar tendon surgery)

Quinten Post: Out (right foot injury management)

LJ Cryer: Out (right ankle sprain)

Draymond Green: Questionable (left low back injury management)

Will Richard: Questionable (bilateral low back strain)

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

The Clippers defend better, and they shoot better inside the arc. The Clippers are allowing 112.7 points per game, compared with 115.2 for the Warriors. They are also shooting 48% from the field, while the Warriors are at 46%. That gap matters in a game like this because the Clippers do not need to win a high-volume three-point contest. They can win with cleaner half-court possessions, fewer bad shots, and a more stable defensive base.

The matchup history points the same way. The Clippers lead the season series 2-1, have won the last two games, and have won nine of the last 10 meetings overall. They also own an eight-game home winning streak in this matchup. That is not random by this point. The Clippers have generally been more physical in these games, and they have done a better job controlling the late possessions.

Kawhi Leonard is also the cleanest star in the game if he is available. The Warriors still have Curry, but Leonard’s shot diet is easier to trust in a slower game because he can get to his spots without needing a lot of structure around him. That becomes more important against a Warriors team that has lost nine of its last 10 and 10 of its last 11 on the road. The Clippers are not coming in hot either, but the Warriors have looked much less reliable away from home.

There is also the playoff angle. The Clippers can still get to eighth. That gives this game real urgency for them. The Warriors have already secured the 10 seed and know they will be in the 9-10 Play-In game either here or against the Trail Blazers. That does not mean the Warriors will coast, but the Clippers clearly have more at stake in this exact spot.

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage

The Warriors’ best case starts with style. They still generate much more perimeter volume than the Clippers. They rank second in the league in made threes at 15.7 per game, first in attempts at 44.2, and second in percentage of points from three-pointers. That can flatten a matchup quickly. The Clippers are the more stable team, but the Warriors have the kind of offense that can swing a quarter in three or four possessions if Curry and Podziemski both get going.

The broader team numbers also show why this is not an easy call. The Warriors are scoring 114.7 points per game, grabbing 42.3 rebounds, and averaging 29.0 assists. The Clippers are at 113.8 points, 40.6 rebounds, and 23.7 assists. That means the Warriors still create more volume offense and move the ball more. Even with all the inconsistency, they can put real stress on a defense if the first line gets broken.

Curry changes the whole feel of the matchup. He had 29 in his return against the Rockets, then the Warriors beat the Kings with his late shot-making, and even in Friday’s loss, he still bent the defense enough to open things for others. The numbers are obvious, but the bigger point is this: the Warriors look like a real offense when Curry is on the floor and a very shaky one when he is not. That gives them a live shot in any one-game setting.

There is one more thing in the Warriors’ favor. They already know this could be a preview of Wednesday. That can sharpen the game plan. The Warriors are almost certainly returning to either this floor or the Trail Blazers’ floor in two days, so this game has value even beyond the standings. That kind of situation usually produces a more serious approach than a standard Game 82.

X-Factors

John Collins is a big one for the Clippers. He is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, and he gives them something the Warriors do not always handle well: a frontcourt scorer who can run, finish, and also step out. If Collins gives the Clippers an efficient offense without needing plays drawn for him, the home side gets a major boost behind Leonard.

Kris Dunn is the other Clippers x-factor. He is averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, and his role is bigger than the box score. He gives the Clippers point-of-attack defense, basic organization, and one more guard who can survive the Warriors’ pressure. In a close game, those small possessions matter.

Brandin Podziemski is the first Warriors x-factor. His season line is 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, and he just scored a career-high 30 against the Kings. The Warriors need a second creator next to Curry, especially if the Clippers load up at the point of attack. Podziemski has become that player more often late in the season.

Draymond Green is the other one, if he plays. He is averaging 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, and his real value here is control. The Warriors do not need him to score 18. They need him to defend, screen, pass, and keep the game from becoming a collection of bad shots. If he is available and moving well, the Warriors look much more complete.

Prediction

This feels like a serious game, not a fake last-day game. The Clippers have more on the line; they are at home, and they have already won two straight in the matchup. The Warriors have enough shooting to make it dangerous, and Curry is still the one player who can blow up the script. But the Clippers are the better defensive team, they have the cleaner season-series record, and the urgency edge is on their side.

Prediction: Clippers 114, Warriors 109