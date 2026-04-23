Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 3 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The series is back on after two games. The Timberwolves stole Game 2 on the road, 119-114, after trailing by 19 in the second quarter, so Game 3 shifts from a possible 2-0 hole to a real fight at 1-1. Thursday’s game starts at 9:30 PM ET at Target Center.

Game 2 told both teams the same thing. The Nuggets can score enough to control long stretches, but they still left the door open late. The Timberwolves looked dead in the second quarter, then flipped the game by winning second chances 20-3 and getting 30 points and 10 rebounds from Anthony Edwards, plus 24 points and 9 rebounds from Julius Randle. The Nuggets got 30 from Jamal Murray and 24, 15, and 8 from Nikola Jokic, but the fourth quarter got away from them.

That is what makes Game 3 interesting. The Nuggets already showed in Game 1 that their Jokic-Murray offense can still break this matchup open. The Timberwolves then showed in Game 2 that they can survive the Nuggets’ best punch if they stay on the glass, keep Edwards aggressive, and avoid letting the game turn into a free-throw parade for Murray.

Injury Report

Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: Questionable (right knee injury maintenance)

Nuggets

Peyton Watson: Out (right hamstring strain)

Aaron Gordon: Probable (left calf tightness)

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The first numbers edge from Game 2 is the one that changed the series: second chances. The Timberwolves outscored the Nuggets 20-3 on second-chance points, and that was the biggest reason they came back from 19 down. If that part of the game stays tilted their way, the Nuggets lose a lot of the control they usually have in the half court.

The second key stat is Edwards’ line. He gave the Timberwolves 30 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2, and Randle added 24 and 9. This team did not win with one random bench outburst. It won with its two main forwards and wings attacking the game the way they have to attack it in this series.

From a matchup standpoint, the Timberwolves need to keep doing what worked late in Game 2. That means getting Edwards downhill earlier in possessions, not waiting until the defense is fully loaded. The Nuggets are much easier to stress when Edwards is attacking before Jokic is planted at the level he wants. When the Timberwolves let the game slow down into late-clock isolation, Jokic gets comfortable. When the ball gets into the paint earlier, the weak side has to rotate, and the game changes.

The other big point is rebounding discipline. The Timberwolves do not need to dominate every quarter on the glass, but they do need Gobert, Randle, and McDaniels finishing possessions. In Game 2, once they started cleaning that up, the Nuggets lost a lot of their easy flow. That has to carry into Game 3, because giving up extra possessions in a home game is asking for trouble.

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The first reason is still the same as it was before the series started. The Nuggets have the safest offense in the matchup. Even in a loss, Murray had 30, Jokic had 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists, and the Nuggets led by 19. That is the part the Timberwolves still have not solved cleanly. The Nuggets can get to offense more easily than the Wolves can.

The second numbers edge is that the Nuggets were still in position to win Game 2 despite getting crushed in second-chance points. That says a lot. They lost one of the most important margins in the game, still entered the fourth up 93-90, and still had Murray and Jokic getting to their spots. If they clean up the glass even a little, the game swings back.

From a basketball standpoint, the Nuggets need to get back to putting Gobert and the Timberwolves’ back line into repeated Jokic-Murray actions. That is the safest offense in the series for them, and Game 2 got away once the Timberwolves started winning the effort plays and the game got scrappier. The Nuggets do not need a new formula. They need cleaner execution in the same one. Use Murray in the two-man game, keep Gordon cutting behind help, and make the Timberwolves defend action after action instead of letting it win loose-ball plays.

The other adjustment is simple. The Nuggets have to be stronger on the defensive glass. Chris Finch and Anthony Edwards both said after Game 1 that they had not played smart enough. In Game 2, it was the Nuggets that lost some of that discipline late, especially on missed shots and broken possessions. That cannot happen again on the road. If the Nuggets let the Timberwolves live on extra chances, the whole crowd gets into the game, and the pace shifts toward the home side.

X-Factors

Jaden McDaniels is a big one for the Timberwolves because this series is asking him to do two jobs. He has to defend Murray or switch onto bigger actions, and he also has to stay active offensively when Edwards draws two defenders. He does not need a huge scoring game, but he needs to be finishing plays, rebounding, and keeping the offense from turning into a two-man show. His Game 3 value is about balance more than points.

Naz Reid is another major Timberwolves swing player because the bench offense can still decide one of these middle games. If Reid scores, spaces the floor, and forces the Nuggets to defend him honestly, the Timberwolves can keep enough shooting on the floor around Edwards and Randle. If he is quiet, too much falls back onto the starters.

Aaron Gordon is the biggest Nuggets X-factor because he usually decides whether over-help gets punished. He is listed probable with left calf tightness, and if he is moving well, he changes the shape of the offense as a cutter, finisher, and secondary rebounder. Against a help-heavy defense, that role is critical. If Gordon is sharp, the Timberwolves have to defend much more than just Jokic and Murray.

Christian Braun is another one because he does not need to create. He has to cut, defend hard, rebound, and keep the floor from bogging down. In a game that should be physical and tight, those simple plays matter. If Braun wins his minutes on the wing, the Nuggets get one more stable two-way piece around their stars.

Prediction

Game 3 should be the tightest one yet because both teams now know exactly where the pressure points are. The Timberwolves know they can win if the game turns into a rebounding and effort fight. The Nuggets know they can still get to 110-plus if they keep the offense organized and stop giving away extra possessions.

I still lean Nuggets because Jokic and Murray remain the two safest offensive players in the series, and they already proved they can control big stretches of this matchup. But this is not a comfortable pick anymore. If Edwards is right physically and the Timberwolves keep the second-chance game on their side, they can absolutely take the lead in the series.

Prediction: Timberwolves 111, Nuggets 114