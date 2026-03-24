Major Problems For Warriors: Moses Moody Out For The Season While Stephen Curry Remains Sidelined

It’s been a tough season for the Golden State Warriors, and their latest blow may be the toughest one yet.

Following a scary non-contact knee injury in an overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks, young guard Moses Moody has been ruled out for the season. The news came on Tuesday, after multiple tests and visits with doctors confirmed a torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

“Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has been diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee,” reported Shams on X. “Moody’s career-best season is over, and a lengthy rehab will be required.”

The injury occurred 34 minutes into Monday’s contest against Dallas. Moody was having one of his better games of the season with 23 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals on 40.0% shooting and 36.4% shooting from three. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, he went down as he was going for a dunk, shocking fans with the sight of his knee cap completely dislodged.

Moses Moody just suffered what could be a patellar dislocation of left knee on a non contact injury while laying it up. It’s a little gruesome, so watch with caution. pic.twitter.com/BenNpt1eO8 — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) March 24, 2026

Moody, 23, still has another two years and $25 million left on his contract, but it remains to be seen when or if he’ll take the court for the Warriors again. As the young guard faces a “lengthy” rehab (8-12 months), the Warriors could be pressured to look elsewhere to fill the void. In particular, as Stephen Curry continues to age, the franchise must build a win-now roster to maximize whatever is left of his game. The only problem is, Curry’s health isn’t in a great state either.

The two-time MVP hasn’t played since January 30th, in a 131-124 loss to the Pistons. He’s been limited to just 39 games all season, with his latest injury being diagnosed as patellofemoral pain syndrome. He was initially given a multiple-week recovery timeline, but it’s been pushed back several times already in what can only be described as a fluid situation.

“They cancelled the Sunday scrimmage, so he still has yet to scrimmage,” said ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “He says he wants to come back, and they keep saying he wants to come back, but he has to get in a scrimmage with live-action and see how the knee responds to it, because it hasn’t responded that well at times. He will not play on Wednesday, and we don’t know beyond that.”

With averages of 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.8% shooting and 39.1% shooting from three this season, Curry was having another elite campaign before this setback. Now, there are doubts about whether we’ll see him play again this season.

Unfortunately, the upcoming schedule doesn’t make things any easier for the Warriors. After the Nets and Wizards this week, they close the season with games against the Nuggets, Spurs, Cavaliers, Rockets, Lakers, and Clippers. If Steph doesn’t return soon, there may be nothing left to play for this season.

As for Moody, the best they can hope for is that he makes a full recovery. With an injury like that, there’s a relief that it wasn’t something worse, but there’s also uncertainty about what comes next. For now, at least, his focus is on regaining his strength through a long and tenuous rehab.