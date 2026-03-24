NBA Coach Of The Year Power Rankings: 3 Top Candidates Lead The Race

Coach of the Year usually becomes less about pure coaching quality and more about which season is hardest to ignore. It is an award driven by context, expectations, and team growth. That is why this year’s race feels tighter than most. The Pistons, Spurs, and Thunder have all produced strong cases, but in very different ways.

J.B. Bickerstaff has guided the Pistons to the top of the East at 50-19 after they won just 44 games last season. Mitch Johnson has helped turn the Spurs into a 54-18 team and a real contender in the West. Mark Daigneault, meanwhile, has the Thunder at 55-15 and on a 12-game winning streak, which gives him the best record argument in the field.

For much of the season, Bickerstaff looked like the easy answer because the Coach of the Year often leans toward the biggest turnaround, and few teams changed their profile more dramatically than the Pistons. But the race is not that simple anymore.

The Spurs’ rise has become too big to dismiss, and the Thunder’s dominance keeps Daigneault in the middle of the conversation no matter how much voters may want a fresher story. So while three names clearly lead this race, the order is no longer automatic. The final stretch will matter, and this award suddenly looks much less settled than it did a few weeks ago.

10. Charles Lee, Hornets

2025-26 Record: 37-34 (10th seed in the Eastern Conference)

Charles Lee belongs on this list because the Hornets have been one of the clearest overachievers in the East. This team went 19-63 last season. It entered the year with more questions than certainty, mostly because the roster was still young and the expectations were modest. Now the Hornets are 37-34, holding a play-in spot with a positive point differential and a real chance to finish even higher. That is not a title-level case, but it is absolutely a Coach of the Year case near the back end of the top 10.

The biggest part of Lee’s argument is structure. The Hornets are not just surviving on talent spikes from LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller. They have looked organized, competitive and harder to play against than most people expected. In late February, they had won 12 of 15 games and were pushing for a franchise-best ninth straight road win. Two weeks later, they were still rolling, going 8-2 in their previous 10 games entering a matchup with the Spurs. That kind of sustained improvement matters in this award. It shows this is not a random hot streak. It shows a team that has built habits.

Lee will probably not finish high enough to seriously threaten the top tier because the Hornets are still only 10th in the East. That matters. Coach of the Year almost always rewards bigger climbs near the top of the standings. But he has still done enough to earn a place in these rankings. Taking a 19-win team and turning it into a competitive group with a winning profile in late March is real work. That deserves recognition.

9. Darko Rajakovic, Raptors

2025-26 Record: 40-31 (5th seed in the Eastern Conference)

Darko Rajakovic has a real case because the Raptors have been one of the clearest structure-over-hype success stories in the East. They finished 30-52 and 11th in the conference last season. Now they are 40-31 and sitting fifth. That jump alone puts Rajakovic in the conversation. This is not a fluky rise built on one star carrying everything. It is a real team climb, and that matters in this award.

What makes Rajakovic’s season stand out is the balance. The Raptors have repeatedly won with depth, ball movement and clean offensive process instead of depending on one player to rescue them late. In the March 19 win over the Bulls, seven Raptors scored in double figures and the team shot 57.1% from the field. A few days later, they put 143 points on the Jazz while shooting 61.0%. That is not random. That is a team that knows what it is trying to do and usually gets there.

Rajakovic also deserves credit for keeping the Raptors relevant all season, not just surviving a short hot streak. He was selected to coach Team World at the 2026 All-Star Game, which reflected how strong the season had already become by early February. That does not decide this award, but it shows the respect he built around the league months ago.

He is not higher because the top of this race is crowded with coaches whose teams have either reached contender status or delivered even bigger swings in the standings. But a move from 11th to fifth is serious work. Rajakovic has the Raptors organized, efficient and hard to play against, and that is enough to put him firmly inside the top 10.

8. Quin Snyder, Hawks

2025-26 Record: 40-32 (6th seed in the Eastern Conference)

Quin Snyder belongs in the top 10 because the Hawks have turned the second half of their season into one of the strongest late pushes in the league. They are 40-32 and up to sixth in the East, which matters on its own, but the bigger point is how they got there. This is not a team floating around .500 anymore. The Hawks are 14-2 since the All-Star break, have won 13 of their last 14 games, and just stretched their home winning streak to 11 with a blowout over the Grizzlies. That kind of surge changes how this season is viewed, and it puts Snyder firmly in the race.

The strongest part of Snyder’s case is that this has looked like real coaching, not just a talent spike. The Hawks have kept winning even while missing Jalen Johnson, and they have done it with balance, pace and clear structure. Against the Grizzlies, eight players scored in double figures. Against the Warriors two days earlier, they controlled the second half and held onto a guaranteed playoff spot. That speaks to buy-in and organization. The offense has been flowing, the rotation pieces know their roles, and the team has clearly improved as the year has gone on instead of fading.

He is not higher because the Hawks were already a play-in team last season at 40-42, so the jump is not as dramatic as the cases above him. But Snyder still deserves real credit. Moving this group from eighth to sixth, especially with how crowded the East has been, is meaningful. More importantly, the Hawks now look like a serious, functional team instead of a volatile one in the Trae Young era. That is usually a sign the coaching has landed.

7. Ime Udoka, Rockets

2025-26 Record: 43-28 (6th seed in the Western Conference)

Ime Udoka belongs here because the Rockets have stayed in the middle of the West’s top-tier fight for most of the season, and they have done it while absorbing real change with Kevin Durant’s arrival. They were still holding the No. 3 spot coming out of the All-Star break, and even after the loss to the Bulls last night, they are still in the race for fourth. That matters in this award. Coach of the Year is not only about the best record. It is also about building a team that can survive pressure, roster movement and a crowded playoff chase. The Rockets have done that for months.

The best part of Udoka’s case is that this has looked coached. The Rockets ended the Hawks’ 11-game winning streak with a 117-95 win, then beat the Heat on Amen Thompson’s buzzer-beater two days later. Those were not random wins. Reed Sheppard’s emergence after the break was highlighted by Udoka’s willingness to tweak the starting lineup and look for what works best from start to finish. That kind of adjustment matters late in the year, especially on a team trying to blend Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and several young rotation pieces into one clear identity.

He is not higher because the case has a few dents. The Rockets just dropped a game to a Bulls team well below .500, and that was already their 12th loss to a sub-.500 opponent this season. That inconsistency hurts in a race this tight. Still, a coach who has kept his team in the top four mix in the West, while balancing veterans, young guards and constant seeding pressure, deserves a real spot in these rankings.

6. Kenny Atkinson, Cavaliers

2025-26 Record: 44-27 (4th seed in the Eastern Conference)

Kenny Atkinson belongs in this range because the Cavaliers have had to manage a more complicated season than their record alone suggests. This is not just a talented team holding serve. The roster changed in a major way when James Harden arrived at the deadline, and that kind of move can easily throw off rhythm this late in the year. Instead, the Cavaliers kept winning and stayed in fourth place in the East. Their sudden push to keep pace near the top of the conference was tied in large part to Harden’s arrival, and by this point, the group keeps finding “synergy” ahead of the stretch run.

That is the strongest part of Atkinson’s case. He has kept the Cavaliers functional through change, not just through comfort. Donovan Mitchell missed time with an eye injury, Jarrett Allen was out, and the team still beat the Bucks, Bulls, and Pelicans in a key late-March stretch. The Bucks’ win pushed the Cavaliers to 42-27 and kept them in fourth place. Two days later, they moved to 43-27 after surviving a scare against the Bulls, then reached 44-27 by coming back from 15 down against the Pelicans. That is not dominance, but it is real late-season management, especially with a new star guard being folded into the mix on the fly with a broken thumb.

He is not higher because the teams above him have cleaner Coach of the Year narratives. Some have bigger turnarounds. Some have better records. Some have both. But Atkinson still deserves a spot in the top 10 because he has kept the Cavaliers relevant near the top of the East while navigating roster change, injuries and pressure. That is not flashy, but it matters.

5. J.J. Redick, Lakers

2025-26 Record: 46-26 (3rd seed in the Western Conference)

J.J. Redick belongs in the top five because the Lakers did not just survive a volatile season. They turned it into one of the strongest records in the West. They are 46-26 and sitting third after a nine-game winning streak finally ended against the Pistons. That matters on its own, but the real point is that this never looked like an easy coaching job. Redick came into the year in his second season with real expectations, and the Lakers still had to absorb major roster changes, injury absences, and the constant pressure that comes with a team built around Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves.

That is the core of his case. This team had star power, but it did not have much continuity. In February, Doncic, James, and Reaves had played only 10 games together all season at that point. Even with that, the Lakers kept climbing. Last week, they had won seven straight, including five games against teams in playoff position. Two days later, that streak reached nine. That kind of run does not happen only because the roster is talented. It happens when the team has structure, role clarity, and enough buy-in to keep winning through disruption.

He is not higher because the top of this race has cleaner turnaround cases and, in one case, a better record. But Redick has still done real Coach of the Year work. The Lakers look organized, dangerous, and much harder to knock off than they did at the start of the season. That is enough to put him firmly in this tier.

4. Joe Mazzulla, Celtics

2025-26 Record: 47-24 (2nd seed in the Eastern Conference)

Joe Mazzulla belongs just outside the top three because the Celtics have done more than simply maintain a high baseline. They are 47-24 and second in the East, which already puts him in the serious part of this race. But the stronger point is that this season has not been built on normal contender continuity. The Celtics have stayed near the top of the conference despite a year that demanded constant adjustment, and that matters in this award. Coach of the Year is not only about surprising the league. It is also about keeping a team at a contender level when the conditions around it are not stable.

That is where Mazzulla’s case gets stronger. Jayson Tatum did not make his season debut until March 6, and the Celtics still held their place among the East’s elite before he returned. That is a real coaching point, not just a roster note. Mazzulla has had to lean on depth, role clarity, and lineup flexibility to keep the Celtics moving, and the results are hard to dismiss. The Celtics have been stacking wins in March, including a 120-99 result over the Warriors that pushed them to 46-23, while bench pieces such as Luka Garza keep filling real roles in meaningful games. That says a lot about how organized this team has stayed all year behind Jaylen Brown’s MVP-caliber season.

He is fourth because the top three have cleaner Coach of the Year narratives. One has the best record in the league. One has delivered a dramatic rise into true contender status. One has driven the biggest turnaround in the conference. Mazzulla’s case is a little different. It is less about shock value and more about sustaining excellence through disruption. That is still a strong case, and it is enough to keep him firmly in the top tier of this race.

3. Mark Daigneault, Thunder

2025-26 Record: 57-15 (1st seed in the Western Conference)

Mark Daigneault sits this high because the Thunder still have the best record in the league, and they have done it without looking like a team coasting on last year’s title. That matters. Coach of the Year usually leans toward the biggest surprise, which can work against coaches at the top of the standings. But there is a point where dominance becomes too strong to ignore, and the Thunder are there. They clinched a playoff berth before anyone else, have won 12 straight, and keep looking like the most stable team in basketball. That is not just talent. That is daily control, structure, and standard-setting.

The strongest part of Daigneault’s case is that he has kept urgency inside a team that could have easily relaxed after winning the championship. Recently, Daigneault said the title can “warp” the way a season is judged, but the Thunder still treated clinching another playoff berth as something meaningful. That says a lot about the environment he has built. This group still defends, still executes, and still looks sharp deep into March. Sustaining that edge after a title run is real coaching value, even if it is less flashy than a turnaround story.

He is third because the award often favors newer narratives, and the Pistons and Spurs have both delivered that. One has driven the biggest rise in the East. The other has made the jump into true contender territory in the West. But Daigneault still belongs firmly in the top tier. Best record, first playoff berth clinched, and a 12-game winning streak is more than enough to keep him in this race.

2. Mitch Johnson, Spurs

2025-26 Record: 54-18 (2nd seed in the Western Conference)

Mitch Johnson has a real case to win this award, and if this were judged only on the size of the leap, he might already be first. The Spurs are 54-18, locked into the top tier of the West, and already ended their playoff drought by clinching their first postseason berth since 2019. That alone is a major coaching achievement. This was not a team expected to jump this quickly from promising to dangerous. Now it looks like a real contender, and Johnson deserves a huge share of the credit for that shift. He was also rewarded earlier in the season with the West’s All-Star coaching spot, which showed how strong the case already was months ago.

The strongest part of Johnson’s argument is that this has not looked like a one-man carry job. Victor Wembanyama is the franchise pillar, obviously, but the Spurs have looked deep, organized and consistently connected. After Monday’s win over the Heat, the Spurs are now 22-2 since February 1 and have won six straight. That is not just talent showing up. That is a team with real structure, clear roles and nightly discipline. The recent stretch has also included contributions from all over the rotation, which says a lot about how well Johnson has managed the group.

He sits at No. 2 only because the team above him has the cleaner turnaround narrative in the other conference. But on pure coaching impact, Johnson has done enough to make this race very close. Taking the Spurs from rising team to 54-win contender is not a normal second-tier success story. It is one of the biggest coaching statements of the season.

1. J.B. Bickerstaff, Pistons

2025-26 Record: 52-19 (1st seed in the Eastern Conference)

J.B. Bickerstaff should be No. 1 because this is still the strongest Coach of the Year case in the league. The Pistons were 44-38 and sixth in the East last season. Now they are 52-19, first in the conference, and just beat the Lakers for their fourth straight win, even without Cade Cunningham. That is not a normal year-over-year step. That is a real jump into the top tier of the league.

The strongest part of Bickerstaff’s case is that the rise has held up under pressure. This was already one of the best stories in basketball before Cunningham’s collapsed lung. Since then, the Pistons have kept winning anyway. They reached 50 wins for the first time since 2007-08 in the blowout over the Wizards, and they followed that by staying on top of the East and pushing to 52 wins with the Lakers victory. When a team keeps its level after losing its star late in the season, that reflects coaching as much as anything else.

There is also a clean narrative edge here that the other top candidates do not fully have. Mark Daigneault has the best record in the league, but the Thunder were already champions. Mitch Johnson has done elite work with the Spurs, but Bickerstaff’s turnaround is easier to sell because it came in a conference the Pistons now lead after spending years outside the real contender tier. Coach of the Year often goes to the coach who changes the league’s understanding of his team. No one has done that more clearly this season than Bickerstaff.