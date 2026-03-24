Spurs Player Ratings: Victor Wembanyama Dominates In Blowout Win Over Heat

The San Antonio Spurs secured a comfortable 136-111 blowout win over the Miami Heat on Monday night. With their sixth consecutive win, the Spurs continue to assert their status as one of the best teams in the league, improving to 54-18 on the season.

With virtually no lead changes, the Spurs dominated against the Heat from start to finish. Considering that their lead even ballooned to 30 points at one stage, San Antonio effectively dismantled Miami’s defense, winning the season series (2-0) over the Heat in the process.

The Spurs have been one of the most successful teams in the league since the start of February this year, posting a 21-2 record over the last two months. With Victor Wembanyama playing at an MVP level, and players such as De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle playing complementary roles, San Antonio seems to be on a roll.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 5 BLK, 2 TO, 11-22 FG, 1-7 3PT, 3-3 FT, 26 MIN

Victor Wembanyama was nothing short of dominant against the Miami Heat. While there have been whispers that the Spurs’ superstar typically struggles against the Heat duo of Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware, Monday night’s performance was a clear response to such doubts.

Wembanyama has already asserted himself as an elite two-way big man, and Monday night’s performance was essentially a nod to this fact. Having played only 26 minutes, the Spurs’ superstar made a lasting impact with balanced scoring across four quarters.

Although he struggled from the three-point line, this game reflected Wembanyama’s ability to have an overall impact. With his playmaking also being put on display, the 22-year-old continues to develop new aspects of his game, showcasing the potential to be an all-around threat.

Dylan Harper: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 9-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 25 MIN

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper played a vital role in securing the victory over the Heat on Monday night. While he has already asserted himself as a solid role player off the bench, Harper’s high-scoring display and solid defensive effort made him a key player for San Antonio.

Harper came into the game late in the first quarter and immediately made an impact, adding five points and two assists to extend the Spurs’ lead. Having established a groove, the rookie continued to implement the same strategy for the remainder of the game, ensuring balanced production across four quarters.

For the 2025-26 season, Harper is averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Given that he performed well above his averages for the season, the Spurs’ rookie could be making a case to earn more minutes in the rotation.

Keldon Johnson: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 7-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT, 24 MIN

Keldon Johnson was one of San Antonio’s most impressive players on Monday night. While adding 21 points off the bench, Johnson did so in a highly efficient manner, shooting 50% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

Like Harper, Johnson’s scoring was also evenly distributed across four quarters. Given that the Spurs succeeded in taking control of the game early on, the 26-year-old wasn’t burdened with the pressure to score, making his task considerably easier.

Johnson’s contributions have been key for the Spurs all season long. With averages of 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, the forward cements himself as a reliable bench scorer and rotation piece.

Stephon Castle: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 4-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 9-10 FT, 23 MIN

Stephon Castle has grown in stature over the course of his sophomore season. While asserting himself as a reliable presence on the offensive end, the former ROTY has developed as a playmaker, which was put on display against the Heat.

Castle’s ability to facilitate the ball proved essential in helping San Antonio steal the momentum early on. With six assists in the first half itself, the Spurs’ guard boosted his team’s offense significantly.

Castle also put a tremendous amount of pressure on Miami’s interior defense. Having gone to the charity stripe 10 times over the course of just three quarters, the guard spread the Heat defense thin, creating more opportunities for his teammates to score.

De’Aaron Fox: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 5-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT, 29 MIN

De’Aaron Fox has been one of the Spurs’ best players this season, acting as a solid running mate for Victor Wembanyama. On Monday night, however, Fox wasn’t as effective.

After scoring 10 points in the first quarter, it appeared that Fox would be the driving force behind San Antonio’s offense. Unfortunately, his scoring dried up in the following periods.

Although the All-Star guard posted a solid stat line of 14 points, three rebounds, and six assists, his shooting splits weren’t very impressive. Given that he seemed overeager to add to his totals, it can be argued that his performance wasn’t as impressive.

Harrison Barnes: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4-8 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-2 FT, 22 MIN

Harrison Barnes remains a solid role player for the San Antonio Spurs. While providing reliable bench scoring and defense, Barnes contributed to the winning effort with efficient shooting from beyond the arc.

With nine points in the first quarter itself, Barnes was already on pace to be one of the Spurs’ best contributors. Unlike Fox, however, the veteran forward played within his role and ensured a consistent flow on offense, helping the Spurs maintain their scoring rhythm late into the game.

Carter Bryant: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 3-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 18 MIN

Carter Bryant delivered a solid performance against the Heat on Monday night. Although he struggled to score from the three-point line, his rebounding effort and electrifying alley-oop exchange with Wembanyama in the second quarter made for a noteworthy highlight.

With Jeremy Sochan on the way out, Bryant has seen a gradual uptick in playing time. For the most part, the rookie has made good use of this, showcasing his unique defensive skill set while also improving as an offensive player.

Devin Vassell: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2-6 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT, 21 MIN

Monday night’s game marked the first game back in action for Devin Vassell since the Spurs’ matchup against the Suns. Although he had proven himself as a solid scorer in the two games leading up to his one-game absence, Vassell was underwhelming against the Heat.

Despite receiving limited opportunities to score, Vassell couldn’t capitalize on them, particularly from the perimeter. While he still found a way to contribute with his playmaking, the overall performance was relatively poor given his typical output.

Luke Kornet: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 1-4 FG, 3-4 FT, 19 MIN

Luke Kornet did a solid job serving as a backup big man to Victor Wembanyama. Although his impact isn’t fully reflected on the stat sheet, his rebounding and defensive presence certainly proved valuable in the first half, especially when Wembanyama wasn’t on the court.

Julian Champagnie: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1-4 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 22 MIN

Julian Champagnie has been one of San Antonio’s most productive wing players this year, averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 38.5% shooting from three-point range. In this regard, Monday night’s game can be considered an outlier, as Champagnie struggled to find his rhythm from distance.

While his contributions on the rebounding end and defensive effort were still solid, the Spurs will hope to see him bounce back from this outing soon.

Kelly Olynyk: D

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1-1 FG, 3 MIN

Having checked into the game late in the fourth quarter, Kelly Olynyk had little to no impact on the eventual result of the game. With a basket in the final Spurs’ possession, the big man managed to register his scoring.

Jordan McLaughlin: D

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0-0 FG, 3 MIN

Jordan McLaughlin checked into the game in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. While he didn’t score, McLaughlin still contributed with one rebound and a steal.

Lindy Waters III: D

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0-0 FG, 3 MIN

Lindy Waters III also checked into the game in garbage time. He had no impact on the eventual outcome.

Bismack Biyombo: D

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0-0 FG, 3 MIN

Bismack Biyombo entered the game for Harrison Barnes with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Aside from this, he didn’t record any activity.