Stephen Curry Reveals His True Feelings On Playing With His Brother Seth

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry finally shared the court as teammates for the first time in a regular-season game during the Golden State Warriors‘ 117-116 loss to the Houston Rockets at Chase Center on Sunday. Injuries had led to the two brothers having to wait a lot longer than they’d have wanted for this moment, and Stephen spoke about what it meant to him in his postgame press conference.

“That was special,” Stephen said, via 95.7 The Game. “And we’ve both had a very difficult year. Honestly, him more than me with injuries, and I was joking, calling us the rehab brothers ’cause it’s been like that all year. But to have that moment coming out of a timeout and talking about our matchups, and I was having flashbacks to Charlotte Christian High School, my senior year, his sophomore year.

“That was the last time in an actual game, I know he was on our training camp roster in 2013, but last time we actually played a game together,” Stephen continued. “My mom was in the stands; she probably didn’t have any more memory in her phone from taking all the pictures and videos. So, that was a dream come true, to be honest.

“It hadn’t really sunk in yet except when I came out the locker room just now,” Stephen added. “Seth is very serious about taking this jersey I have on me. So, I knew he’ll take good care of it for sure.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made Stephen and Seth wait just a little bit to have their big moment. They only stepped out on the court as teammates at the 6:19 mark in the second quarter. Stephen and Seth made history in the process, as that was the first time two brothers had played together for the Warriors in a regular-season game. It wasn’t the first time they had played together in a game for the team, though.

The Warriors had drafted Stephen with the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Then, four years later, they signed Seth to a non-guaranteed contract after he went undrafted in 2013. The younger Curry appeared in six preseason games for the Warriors in 2013 and got to play with his older brother for 100 seconds.

Seth was waived after those preseason games and headed to the Santa Cruz Warriors in what was then called the NBA D-League. He’d find opportunities hard to come by in the NBA at first, but he has gone on to have a long and respectable career.

The Warriors reunited the brothers when they signed Seth to a one-year deal on Oct. 1, 2025. They waived the 35-year-old later that month, but with the intention of signing him back later in the season. The Warriors then signed Seth for the rest of this 2025-26 season on Dec. 1, and he made his team debut a day later against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Unfortunately, Stephen wasn’t playing against the Thunder as he was out with a quadriceps contusion and muscle strain. By the time he returned, his younger brother had been ruled out.

Seth would end up missing 40 games due to back issues. During his time on the sidelines, he saw Stephen go down with patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as “runner’s knee.” It wasn’t supposed to keep the two-time MVP out for too long, but he ended up missing 27 games.

All of this meant we had to wait till the Warriors’ 78th game of this season to see the brothers play together. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to mark the occasion with a win.

Stephen had 29 points (11-21 FG), two rebounds, four assists, and one steal on his long-awaited return. The 12-time All-Star had a chance to win the game right at the end, but missed a long three-pointer in the final seconds.

As for Seth, he had six points (1-3 FG) and one steal on the night as the Warriors dropped to 36-42. They take on the lowly Sacramento Kings next at Chase Center on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.