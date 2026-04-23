Alperen Sengun Is Confident Rockets Can Replicate Previous Playoff Heroics In Lakers Series

The Rockets' All-Star Alperen Sengun makes a confident statement despite a 0-2 deficit in the first-round series against the Lakers.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
6 Min Read
Dec 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a foul during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a foul during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Rockets are currently down 0-2 to the Lakers in their first-round playoff series. Initially listed as favorites, they are now in a position that no team has come back from against LeBron James in the past (24-0 playoff record in series where his team has a 2-0 lead).

However, Alperen Sengun remains confident that the Rockets can bounce back to potentially force a Game 7 against the Lakers, just like they did last year against the Warriors.

The two-time All-Star spoke to the media before the game and said that the Rockets should not be counted out of the series simply because they lost the first two games.

“No, it’s a long series. We are confident, we’re gonna go game by game, because we want to still win the series. We were down 3-1 last season, and we came back to Game 7. We didn’t do a good job in Game 7, but we still came back,” said Sengun.

“We never give up, that’s who we are. We have two home games now, we’re going to protect home and go back to L.A. for the fifth game,” the Turkish All-Star concluded confidently.

Sengun is currently averaging 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 38.5% from the field in the first two games of this series. Shooting below 40% from the floor when you only play inside the three-point line is not the recipe for playoff success.

Moreover, two of the biggest red flags for the Rockets were the team’s inability to capitalize on double teams on Kevin Durant and the lack of shot-making, even on easy looks.

Sengun was asked about that and remained optimistic about the changes that the coaching staff has made going into Games 3 and 4 in Houston.

“We still do, we got like 40 more shots than them. We still shot it, and we still went for the boards. I still think we were going the right way. We beat them in every stat except making shots,” said Sengun on whether he’s able to get the shots that he wants against the Lakers’ defense.

Even if they force a Game 7, the biggest difference between last season’s inexperienced roster and this one for the Rockets is Kevin Durant. They do not have guards like Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet, or a two-way anchor like Dillon Brooks, but they do have a prolific scorer in Durant.

The 37-year-old All-Star had a postseason career-high in turnovers (nine) in Game 2 of the series. As elite a scorer as he is, leaving the playmaking on him as well has ended up being costly for the Rockets. But that’s not his fault alone.

Ime Udoka’s player rotations have become another subject of criticism as he did not play Reed Sheppard, the best three-point shooter on the team after Kevin Durant (39.5 3P% for the regular season), for more than 11 minutes last night, which were not enough minutes to find any sort of rhythm or impact in the game.

Players might defend that decision from Udoka, but even he himself has probably realized his mistake, as the Rockets’ head coach confirmed Sheppard will play significantly more minutes than he did in Game 2.

Here’s a simple three-step solution for the Rockets to have any chance in Game 3.

1. Get the ball out of Kevin Durant’s hand and let Reed Sheppard or Amen Thompson bring the ball up the court while Durant spaces the floor and looks for his favorable spots for catch-and-shoot looks.

2. Increased minutes for Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason over players like Jae’Sean Tate and Aaron Holiday for improved three-point shooting.

3. Be decisive and aggressive near the rim with your shots and rebounds. Either finish strong or look to kick out the ball to an open shooter.

While the Lakers have won the games that they were supposed to, it’s time now for the Rockets to defend their home court and force at least a Game 6 or 7 in this series. Fans would certainly call for major changes on the team if they lose at home or get swept.

Therefore, the Rockets have every incentive to bounce back harder in Game 3. Ime Udoka and Alperen Sengun’s future with the team could depend on the result of this series. But as Sengun said, the Rockets need to take it one game at a time from here on out.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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