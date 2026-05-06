Alperen Sengun Voted Most Overrated Player In NBA, Luka Doncic In Top 10

Alperen Sengun has officially earned a label no NBA star wants attached to their name. According to The Athletic’s anonymous NBA player poll, Sengun was voted the most overrated player in the league by his peers, receiving 12.3% of the vote.

The poll featured responses from 81 NBA players, with Sengun finishing ahead of names like Rudy Gobert, Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, and even Luka Doncic. Gobert and Young tied for second at 8.6%, while Doncic landed inside the top 10 with 3.7% of the vote.

1. Alperen Sengun: 12.3%

T-2. Rudy Gobert: 8.6%

T-2. Trae Young: 8.6%

T-4. Karl-Anthony Towns: 7.4%

T-4. Paolo Banchero: 4.9%

T-4. Ja Morant: 4.9%

T-7. Deni Avdija: 3.7%

T-7. Scottie Barnes: 3.7%

T-7. Luka Doncic: 3.7%

T-7. Pascal Siakam: 3.7%

T-11. Dillon Brooks: 2.5%

T-11. Tyrese Haliburton: 2.5%

T-11. Tyler Herro: 2.5%

T-11. Evan Mobley: 2.5%

T-11. Brandin Podziemski: 2.5%

T-11. Domantas Sabonis: 2.5%

The results immediately sparked debate across the NBA world because Sengun statistically had the best season of his young career. The Houston Rockets center averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists during the regular season while shooting 51.9% from the field. He also earned his second All-Star selection and helped lead Houston to the fifth seed in a loaded Western Conference.

On paper, those numbers hardly scream ‘overrated.’ Still, the poll revealed some frustration from fellow players regarding Sengun’s playing style and on-court habits. One anonymous player reportedly said:

“He’s crying every play. He’s talented, but, dude, just play hard.”

That criticism appears to reflect a growing perception around the league that Sengun complains too much to referees and does not always back up his offensive talent with elite two-way impact. The playoffs likely added fuel to the discussion.

Against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, Sengun averaged 20.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. While those numbers still look productive, his efficiency dropped sharply. He shot just 46.5% from the field and a brutal 12.5% from three-point range. More importantly, Houston lost the series in six games despite the Lakers missing Luka Doncic for the entire series and Kevin Durant missing five out of six games for the Rockets.

Many expected Sengun to dominate the matchup offensively under those circumstances. Instead, the Rockets struggled badly in half-court offense throughout the series, including their infamous Game 6 collapse, where they scored just three points across nearly 10 minutes of game time.

At only 23 years old, Sengun still has enormous upside. His footwork, passing ability, and post scoring already make him one of the most skilled offensive big men in basketball. His developmental arc still points toward future superstardom. But the poll shows many players around the league remain skeptical.

Meanwhile, Doncic’s appearance on the list also raised eyebrows. The Lakers superstar remains one of the best offensive players in basketball and averaged 33.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists during the regular season before his hamstring injury. Yet his constant arguing with referees and defensive limitations continue to frustrate some peers.

The poll itself remains controversial every season. Last year, Tyrese Haliburton was voted the league’s most overrated player before leading the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals. That history matters.

These polls often say as much about league perception and player frustration as they do actual talent. Still, for Sengun, this label now becomes motivation heading into next season.