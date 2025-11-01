Instant Analysis: Houston Rockets Win Three Games In A Row, Are They Back On Track?

The Houston Rockets are starting to look like the team many expected, and their latest performance made that message loud and clear. Behind a vintage three-quarter burst from Kevin Durant, 26 points before taking the fourth off, Houston steamrolled the Boston Celtics 128-101 to secure its third straight win after an 0-2 start.

Amen Thompson continued his early-season surge with 17 points and nine boards, while Alperen Sengun nearly posted a triple-double as the Rockets dominated both the energy and execution battles. Boston, coming off a draining one-point win the night before, never found its rhythm, falling behind by double digits early as Houston shot 57% in the first half and crushed them on the glass.

A flurry of Celtics technicals only widened the gap, and by the time the Rockets pushed the lead to 97-72 entering the fourth, the outcome was settled, and fans began beating the traffic. With Durant sharp, the supporting cast rolling, and the defense tightening up, Houston suddenly looks like a team rediscovering its identity.

Durant’s Three-Quarter Masterclass Sets The Tone For Houston’s Blowout

Kevin Durant needed only three quarters to remind everyone why he’s still among the NBA’s most elite scorers. The veteran forward dropped 26 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting, picking apart Boston’s defense with near-flawless shooting.

He scored 12 in the first quarter and had 20 by halftime, giving the Rockets a cushion they never relinquished. Every time the Celtics tried to chip away, Durant responded with a jumper, a trip to the line, or a perfectly timed pass that swung momentum back to Houston’s way.

Even more impressive was how Durant did it within the flow of the offense rather than forcing the issue. He attacked mismatches, capitalized on early screens, and drew multiple defenders that freed up shooters on the wings. His ability to get to the free-throw line, hitting 8-of-9, set a physical tone that Boston couldn’t match.

When he sat out the fourth quarter, Houston already led by 25, and the Celtics had clearly accepted their fate. Durant’s rhythm and shot selection have been trending upward during this win streak, and Saturday night was a perfect example of that.

Amen Thompson’s Playmaking And Two-Way Burst Signal A Star Turn

Amen Thompson is getting used to being Houston’s engine on both ends of the floor. The 22-year-old guard filled the box score with 17 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, flashing his blend of speed, strength, and awareness that’s becoming harder for opponents to contain.

His ability to push the tempo created easy looks for teammates, but what stood out most was Thompson’s command of the offense. He looked calm orchestrating half-court sets, often initiating actions that freed Durant, Sengun, and Smith for clean looks.

His vision in pick-and-rolls and willingness to make the extra pass were a welcome sign since the team doesn’t have an established point guard. Defensively, he pressured Boston’s guards into rushed decisions, rotating smoothly and contesting shots without fouling.

This performance was a statement that Thompson’s playmaking could be the swing factor for Houston’s resurgence. When he’s attacking decisively and setting the tempo, the Rockets’ offense flows with rhythm. Hopefully, Thompson can continue growing into a strong playmaking role.

Sengun’s Near Triple-Double Anchors A Dominant, Balanced Rockets Offense

Alperen Sengun was once again the hub of Houston’s offense, flirting with a triple-double as he recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. The Turkish big man’s blend of post finesse and passing vision dismantled Boston’s interior defense, creating open looks all over the floor.

Whenever the Celtics tried to double-team him, Sengun calmly picked them apart with precision dimes to cutters and shooters. Beyond the stat line, Şengün’s control of the pace stood out. He dictated possessions with patience, refusing to be rushed by Boston’s defense at all.

His screens were strong, his decision-making sharp, and his chemistry with Amen Thompson continues to elevate the offense’s fluidity. Even when his own shot wasn’t falling consistently, he made sure everyone else got involved. In a game where the Rockets out-assisted the Celtics 30-24 and shot over 54%, it’s no coincidence that Sengun was at the core of nearly every productive stretch.

Houston’s Defense, Rim Protection, And Physicality Completely Break Boston’s Rhythm

The Rockets’ defensive dominance might have been the most impressive takeaway of the night. Houston held Boston to just 38.8% shooting from the field and 31.8% from three, smothering them with relentless rotations and closeouts. The frontcourt duo of Jabari Smith Jr. and Sengun combined for six blocks, and the entire team tallied 11, a clear indicator of their improved rim protection and communication.

Ime Udoka’s defensive philosophy was executed flawlessly. The Rockets funneled drives into help defenders, rotated on a string, and refused to give Boston clean catch-and-shoot looks. Durant, Okogie, and Thompson all contributed to disrupting passing lanes, forcing the Celtics into contested midrange jumpers and late-clock heaves.

Even when Houston turned it over 20 times, their transition defense held firm and limited fast-breaks. Perhaps most importantly, Houston played with toughness and composure. Boston’s frustration boiled over midway through the third quarter, leading to multiple technicals, while the Rockets stayed disciplined and extended their lead at the line. If they can sustain this level of defensive effort, they will be a problem in the West.