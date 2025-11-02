Stephen Curry Sounds Off After Warriors Collapse To 0-5 Pacers

Stephen Curry says the Warriors need to “look in the mirror” after a dreadful 0-2 road trip.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry is calling for accountability after a brutal road trip for the Golden State Warriors. Following back-to-back losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers (114-109), the four-time NBA champion admitted the team’s effort and execution were not up to standard, saying the group needs to “look in the mirror” and find answers fast.

“This is one of those where you look in the mirror,” said Curry after the loss. “There are parts of the game that made it hard on all of us with not getting organized, bad possessions, or a lack of energy. Just one of those rough games where you have to play better.”

The Warriors’ 0-2 trip included an embarrassing defeat to the previously winless Pacers and another to a Bucks team missing Giannis Antetokounmpo. Golden State’s energy faded late again, as they were outscored 32-21 in the fourth quarter. Curry himself had a rough night, finishing 8-for-23 from the field with five turnovers and a -21 in 29 minutes.

“These are two games that we really should have won and wanted to have to show for our start,” said Curry. “But hopefully it lights a fire under all of us to get back on the horse and figure out how we can win a tough stretch coming up, and show we are a very capable team.”

The Warriors now drop to 4-3 after a 3-1 start to the season. It was Curry’s worst game so far and another collapse down the stretch. Their defense was particularly lackluster, allowing three Pacers to score 25 points or more: Quenton Jackson with 25 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists; Pascal Siakam with 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists; and Aaron Nesmith with 31 points, six rebounds, and one assist on 52.6% shooting.

For a team as accomplished as the Warriors, it is surprising to see them lose focus during games. They used to be one of the best in the league at closing teams out, but they are having trouble executing down the stretch this season.

In particular, they have developed a habit of playing down to their competition and often lose poise when holding big leads. Against a winless Pacers team that was short-handed, it seemed the Warriors came into the game expecting an easy win. Instead, they were humbled and humiliated while losing all of their early-season momentum.

It is clearly not the start Warriors fans were hoping for, and genuine concern is growing that this team’s championship window may be closing. They have not made the Finals since 2022, and the core trio is now well into its late 30s.

However, with the Dubs headed back home for Tuesday’s game, they have a chance to reset and get back on track. In the competitive Western Conference, they cannot afford to lose much ground, and a strong performance against the Suns might be exactly what the Warriors need to reignite their spark.

The Warriors have been here before, facing adversity early in the season only to bounce back stronger down the stretch. But this time feels different. With an aging core and a Western Conference that grows tougher every year, there is far less margin for error. Stephen Curry can only carry them so far on his own. If Golden State wants to stay in the title hunt, they will need consistency, focus, and accountability from top to bottom. How they respond to this moment will reveal whether the dynasty still has life left or if it is finally fading away.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Hugo Gonzalez (28) defends Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images Instant Analysis: Houston Rockets Win Three Games In A Row, Are They Back On Track?
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like