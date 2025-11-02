Stephen Curry Sounds Off After Warriors Collapse To 0-5 Pacers

Stephen Curry is calling for accountability after a brutal road trip for the Golden State Warriors. Following back-to-back losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers (114-109), the four-time NBA champion admitted the team’s effort and execution were not up to standard, saying the group needs to “look in the mirror” and find answers fast.

“This is one of those where you look in the mirror,” said Curry after the loss. “There are parts of the game that made it hard on all of us with not getting organized, bad possessions, or a lack of energy. Just one of those rough games where you have to play better.”

The Warriors’ 0-2 trip included an embarrassing defeat to the previously winless Pacers and another to a Bucks team missing Giannis Antetokounmpo. Golden State’s energy faded late again, as they were outscored 32-21 in the fourth quarter. Curry himself had a rough night, finishing 8-for-23 from the field with five turnovers and a -21 in 29 minutes.

“These are two games that we really should have won and wanted to have to show for our start,” said Curry. “But hopefully it lights a fire under all of us to get back on the horse and figure out how we can win a tough stretch coming up, and show we are a very capable team.”

The Warriors now drop to 4-3 after a 3-1 start to the season. It was Curry’s worst game so far and another collapse down the stretch. Their defense was particularly lackluster, allowing three Pacers to score 25 points or more: Quenton Jackson with 25 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists; Pascal Siakam with 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists; and Aaron Nesmith with 31 points, six rebounds, and one assist on 52.6% shooting.

For a team as accomplished as the Warriors, it is surprising to see them lose focus during games. They used to be one of the best in the league at closing teams out, but they are having trouble executing down the stretch this season.

In particular, they have developed a habit of playing down to their competition and often lose poise when holding big leads. Against a winless Pacers team that was short-handed, it seemed the Warriors came into the game expecting an easy win. Instead, they were humbled and humiliated while losing all of their early-season momentum.

It is clearly not the start Warriors fans were hoping for, and genuine concern is growing that this team’s championship window may be closing. They have not made the Finals since 2022, and the core trio is now well into its late 30s.

However, with the Dubs headed back home for Tuesday’s game, they have a chance to reset and get back on track. In the competitive Western Conference, they cannot afford to lose much ground, and a strong performance against the Suns might be exactly what the Warriors need to reignite their spark.

The Warriors have been here before, facing adversity early in the season only to bounce back stronger down the stretch. But this time feels different. With an aging core and a Western Conference that grows tougher every year, there is far less margin for error. Stephen Curry can only carry them so far on his own. If Golden State wants to stay in the title hunt, they will need consistency, focus, and accountability from top to bottom. How they respond to this moment will reveal whether the dynasty still has life left or if it is finally fading away.