Stephen Curry Takes Responsibility For Warriors’ Loss To Pacers: “I Made It Too Hard On All Of Us…”

Stephen Curry admits he came up short in the loss to the Pacers.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry struggled as the Golden State Warriors dropped to 4-3 with a 114-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. Curry had a rough shooting night and was careless with the ball against the Pacers, and took responsibility for the defeat postgame.

“This is one of those you look in the mirror,” Curry said. “There are parts of the game where I made it too hard on all of us with not getting organized, bad possessions, a little lack of energy. And you give a team like that life. Their record was a little misconceiving because they’ve been in a bunch of games, and they have enough talent where you saw they can make shots down the stretch.

“Just one of those rough games you got to play better throughout the meat of the game so that you give yourself that breathing room where a couple shots here and there don’t determine the outcome,” Curry added.

Curry finished with 24 points (8-23 FG), two assists, and one steal against the Pacers, who were 0-5 coming into this game. While the 37-year-old states the record is misleading, the hosts were without Tyrese Haliburton, Obi Toppin, T.J. McConnell, and Andrew Nembhard. No matter how you slice it, the Warriors should not have lost this game.

As for what part of his game frustrated him the most, Curry pointed to the start of the third quarter.

“I think just didn’t really get anything out of that run the whatever six minutes I was out there,” Curry stated. “And again, when you’re in that position, you have a bunch of empty minutes, you give a team life. It’s the NBA, there’s a lot of talent all over the league, and you don’t want to turn it into a shot here, shot there type of game, especially on the road. So, that first six minutes.

“The group that came in to finish the third and start the fourth, they were dominant,” Curry continued. “And then that kind of fed into the last six minutes. So, I got to be better just being more decisive, more aggressive, even not to shoot, but to playmake and get everybody organized.”

Curry had zero points on 0-3 shooting from the field in the third quarter. The 11-time All-Star also had two of his five turnovers on the night in the period.

The Pacers were leading 73-67 when Curry headed to the bench with just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter. By the time the two-time MVP re-entered with over six minutes left in the fourth, the Warriors were up 101-92. His teammates had completely turned the tide, but he was unable to build on all of their good work.

Curry would see the Pacers end the game on a 21-5 run to drop the Warriors to 0-2 on this short road trip. They had previously lost 120-110 to a Milwaukee Bucks team that was without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and these were just two brutal losses.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called out the veterans and praised the youngsters after this latest defeat. Kerr thought the young players had done their job, but awful fourth-quarter execution from his team cost them the game.

Curry will be looking to make amends for these back-to-back defeats when the Warriors take on the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on Tuesday at 10 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Stephen Curry Sounds Off After Warriors Collapse To 0-5 Pacers
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like