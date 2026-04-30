Kevin Durant Out For Game 6 Against Lakers

Rockets forced to lean on youth again as Kevin Durant misses another playoff game.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Oct 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) gestures after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) gestures after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant will miss Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers, dealing another major blow to the Houston Rockets as they attempt to extend their season. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, speaking on Get Up, Durant is still recovering from a bone bruise in his left ankle, an injury that carries a minimum recovery timeline of two weeks. He is only a little over one week into that process, ruling him out for a critical elimination game.

“Sources tell me Kevin Durant will be out for Game 6. He’s not going to be playing, so he will have missed five of six games so far in this series. He’s dealing with a bone bruise in his left ankle. We know he dealt with a tendon bruise that sidelined him for Game 1, but this bone bruise is a two-week minimum injury. He’s just over one week right now, so the Houston Rockets are going to rely on that young core that they have.”

This absence continues a frustrating pattern for Houston in this series. Durant has appeared in just one of the first five games, playing in Game 2, where he finished with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, and nine turnovers. That outing highlighted both his importance and the strain placed on him when defenses load up.

Since then, the Rockets have had to adjust without their primary scorer and late-game stabilizer.

Despite that, Houston has shown resilience. After falling into a 3-0 deficit, they responded with back-to-back wins to cut the series to 3-2. Game 5 was especially telling. The Rockets controlled the tempo, executed better in key moments, and leaned on their depth and energy to secure a 99-93 win. Their three-point shooting, defensive pressure, and ball security shifted the balance of the game and exposed cracks in the Lakers’ execution.

Without Kevin Durant, the Rockets’ identity has changed.

The offense now runs more through collective creation rather than isolation scoring. Players like Alperen Sengun have taken on larger playmaking roles, while younger guards and wings are stepping into scoring responsibilities. The ball has moved more, and the pace has increased, allowing Houston to generate quality looks without relying on a single focal point.

Game 6 becomes a defining moment. Houston enters with momentum and belief, even without its best player. The young core has responded with urgency, knowing there is little margin for error. For the Lakers, the task is simple but demanding. Execute cleanly, limit mistakes, and avoid letting the game drift into a grind where Houston’s energy can take over.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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