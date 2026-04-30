Bruce Bowen Snubs LeBron James From His Top 5 Greatest Players Of All Time: “He Left Cleveland”

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history. Often mentioned in the GOAT debate alongside Michael Jordan, James is arguably the best player ever. However, Bruce Bowen doesn’t necessarily agree with this sentiment.

During a recent episode of “Run It Back,” former San Antonio Spurs forward and three-time NBA champion Bruce Bowen acknowledged his list of the top five greatest players in NBA history, which included Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Bill Russell, and Magic Johnson. Upon further inspection, however, it became apparent that LeBron James wasn’t included in his list.

“I will say this,” Bowen justified. “MJ was the one who taught a lot of players how to fight through adversity, even when you don’t have the same type of talent, and building the talent within who you have.”

Bruce Bowen acknowledged Scottie Pippen‘s role in supporting Michael Jordan, but he noted that when Pippen was on the bench against the Pistons, Jordan fought through.

“With LeBron, he left Cleveland and got a championship,” he added. “And I know people are going to say, ‘Yeah, but he got a championship in Cleveland.’ But he left is my whole point. He left when it was adverse. Not to say that he doesn’t deal with adversity, but MJ didn’t leave when Scottie was sitting there with that ice pack on his neck. He continued to work hard, he believed in the process, and he weathered the storm.”

LeBron James has repeatedly been criticized for his decision to join the Miami Heat and partner up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Despite the success this change in scenery brought him, James hasn’t been able to live down the move, even after bringing a title to Cleveland.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul even came to James’ defense on this front recently, highlighting the circumstances that led the forward to leave the Cavaliers in 2010. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been enough.

Still, it would appear that Bruce Bowen, unlike many, isn’t necessarily a “hater.” When asked whether LeBron James could do anything to get into his top-five list by former NBA player Chandler Parsons, Bowen replied:

“It’s amazing what he’s doing. I’m watching here; he double-pumped on a reverse dunk the other day at 41. This is stuff that doesn’t minimize who he is as a player and what he’s done for the league. It’s just in my book.”

When examining Bruce Bowen’s list, it is apparent that the three-time champion values loyalty. From that perspective, his opinion seems justified. However, critiquing LeBron James for leaving in the face of adversity may be a relic of a different era and mindset.

In the modern era, loyalty to a franchise is uncommon. While players such as Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, and, to some extent, Giannis Antetokounmpo embody this ideal, it is not the norm.

LeBron James effectively changed the rules of the game by deciding to join the Heat, setting the template for players to prioritize themselves rather than the teams they play for. With this paradigm shift, the narrative surrounding the players and the NBA landscape also changed.

To that point, Bruce Bowen’s admiration for Michael Jordan’s loyalty to the Chicago Bulls is commendable, but he acknowledges that it is also an opinion. Considering how the outlook on the game and players has changed, the value of such a trait may vary greatly.