NBA Fans Rip Alperen Sengun After Leaked Audio Shows He Called Female Ref A “B***h” Thrice

Alperen Sengun completely lost his cool during the Rockets' loss to the Celtics.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun is coming under fire for his behavior toward a female referee during the 114-93 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Sengun had been ejected from the game in the fourth quarter, and a viral social media clip shows he was using rather crass language toward referee Jenna Reneau for not calling a foul.

“He’s up on me,” Sengun said. “You a b***h.”

That was definitely uncalled for, and Jaylen Brown appeared to indicate immediately that Sengun had to be tossed. The 23-year-old was assessed two technicals in succession and had to exit the game. Sengun seemed to call Reneau a b***h again while all this was going on and was surprisingly shocked that he had been ejected. He argued his case, but to no avail, and then looked to have used the derogatory term again.

“You a b***h,” Sengun said.”

To make matters worse, the Rockets were celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day. This was a terrible look, and NBA fans ripped Sengun.

“Never should speak to a woman like that,” one made it clear that you cannot do this.

“Fine him. Simple as that,” a fan called for Sengun to be fined.

“Him being so surprised shows how normalized that language is for him; he should be suspended,” another went a step further and called for a suspension.

“Tells me all I need to know about him,” one fan believes Sengun showed who he really is.

“Just no room for this, and to say it walking away is even more cowardly behavior,” a fan called out Sengun for his actions.

“Dude lost all respect, you can’t be throwing out the B word that loosely…….. parents should’ve taught him better,” one has lost all respect for Sengun.

While it’s never acceptable to use this kind of language, you see players lose their cool at times and say something they never should have. The fact that Sengun had some time to cool down and seemed to use that word again as he was leaving the court is what’s disappointing.

Sengun finished this game with 13 points (5-12 FG), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block as the Rockets were blown out. The one-time All-Star followed that up by recording seven points (3-11 FG), nine rebounds, five assists, and one block in a 109-99 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

To go with his poor showing on offense, Sengun was struggling on defense as well. Kevin Durant got pissed at him at one point for lackluster effort, and these have been a rough couple of days for the Turk.

The Rockets dropped to 31-19 with these back-to-back losses and are fourth in the West. They’ll take on the Oklahoma City Thunder next at Paycom Center on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

