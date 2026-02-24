Tari Eason’s Mother Claps Back At “Dirty Play” Accusations For Jazz Player’s Season-Ending Injury

Feb 23, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) in the second quarter at Toyota Center.
The Utah Jazz were blown out by the Houston Rockets 105-125 last night. But that was not the only piece of bad news they got, as Vince Williams Jr. suffered a season-ending ACL injury in a collision with Tari Eason while tracking back on transition defense in the second quarter of the game.

It was announced that Williams will be undergoing surgery to fix his ACL after another angle of footage showed how badly he hyperextended his knee before falling.

 

Following this incident and the subsequent announcement, Eason faced a lot of backlash on social media, calling his play “dirty” and accusing him of intentionally hurting Williams.

His mother, Teroya Eason, took to social media and defended her son from fans accusing him of playing unfairly, but she also issued an apology to Williams on behalf of her son.

“Vince. To you and your family. I’m so sorry! To some of you, Twitter “BAN’s” woke up this morning with bit**a** intentions. Tweeting bit**a** sh*t. We don’t do bit**a** sh*t, we do real sh*t,” wrote the Rockets player’s mother on X.

“If you’ve watched my son‘s past injuries, you would know how many men run into him at full speed. That wasn’t a dirty play; that was basketball.”

“How can you shove someone in the shoulder and tear their ACL? That was rhetorical unless you’re a doctor. Dirty plays are premeditated. Sought after. Even in split seconds. Highlight reels are for gamblers; start watching basketball.” 

“If this is a dirty play. Basketball is just not anywhere close to what I’ve been a part of for 35 years. I’m so sorry Vince is hurting. I hate it, but some of y’all need to GET AWAY FROM BASKETBALL. Enough is enough. I’m not saying another word on this matter,” she further wrote on X.

“Two years ago, a man threw his entire body on my kid when he was going for the same kind of open dunk. He’s just getting full health. And it’s part of the game. He plays hard, but always the right way. He’s cut from good cloth. And I know cause I cut it.”

“That’s why I control narratives, because most of y’all are soft. Speculate and be soft. Shout out to the real ones out here! I can’t lie. Most moms bake soft batches. I’m on Twitter punking soft bi**ches,” concluded the Rockets player’s mother.

According to the Jazz beat reporter Sarah Todd, Tari Eason visited Williams in the locker room after the game to check on him and clarify that none of it was intentional.

“I‘ve known Vince for a little bit, and he’s just a really good dude, hard-working dude,” Eason said. “It was just respect. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, and I know it’s his contract year.

“I didn’t intend to do anything. My intentions are always just to play hard. So I went to holler and just check on him. Obviously, nothing helps, but just tell him that I apologize. You know, nobody’s trying to hurt anybody.”

Tari Eason ended up finishing the game with 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block while shooting 5-12 from the floor (41.7 FG%) and 1-5 from the three-point line (20.0 3P%).

Meanwhile, Williams, who was acquired by the Jazz as part of the trade package for Jaren Jackson Jr., joins him on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

In his Jazz career so far, Williams has averaged 4.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 35.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc in just six games played.

Unfortunately, his season had to end abruptly like this. Hopefully, he bounces back from this injury next season, and it doesn’t derail his career.

