Pacers vs. Clippers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Instead of looking at the records first, start with the pressure. The Pacers host the Clippers on Friday, March 27, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and this is a game that means far more to the road team in the standings.

The Pacers are 16-57 and 15th in the East, while the Clippers are 37-36 and eighth in the West. The Pacers are 10-26 at home, and the Clippers are 16-21 on the road.

The recent form points in different directions. The Clippers beat the Raptors 119-94 on Wednesday for their third straight win, while the Pacers lost 137-130 to the Lakers and are 1-9 in their last 10.

The Clippers also won the first meeting 130-107 on March 4, so they already know what this matchup can look like when their offense gets downhill early.

Kawhi Leonard has put up 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season. Darius Garland has given the Clippers 21.1 points and 6.8 assists in 11 games with the team.

For the Pacers, Pascal Siakam is at 23.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, while Andrew Nembhard has produced 17.1 points and 7.6 assists.

That is the real shape of the game: the Clippers have more scoring certainty, while the Pacers need Siakam and Nembhard to create almost everything clean.

Injury Report

Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: Out (right Achilles tendon tear)

Johnny Furphy: Out (right ACL tear)

Ivica Zubac: Out (rib fracture)

Jalen Slawson: Doubtful (G League two-way)

Obi Toppin: Questionable (low back soreness)

Aaron Nesmith: Probable (low back soreness)

Clippers

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out (right Lisfranc ligament tear)

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

Jordan Miller: Questionable (back soreness)

Why The Pacers Have The Advantage

The Pacers’ best argument is ball movement. They average 27.0 assists per game, which ranks 13th. The Clippers are only 18th in defensive efficiency, 24th in opponent three-point percentage, and 15th in opponent effective field goal percentage. If the Pacers can make this a read-and-react game instead of a star-isolation game, they have at least one path to stressing the Clippers’ defense.

There is also a simple availability angle. The Pacers are missing Haliburton and Zubac, which obviously hurts, but they still have Siakam, Nembhard, and likely Aaron Nesmith. The Clippers are healthier overall, but they are still not a dominant defensive team that erases weaker opponents. Their profile says they win with shot-making more than control, and that gives the Pacers a little room if they can score efficiently enough to drag this into the fourth.

The other thing in the Pacers’ favor is that the Clippers do not force a huge amount of chaos. They rank 17th in opponent turnover percentage, so opponents usually get to run offense. For a thin Pacers team, that matters. They do not need to be explosive on every trip. They need enough clean possessions to keep the score moving and stop the Clippers from living off easy runouts.

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

The clearest edge is offensive efficiency. The Clippers rank fifth in effective field goal percentage at 56.0%, third in field goal percentage at 48.6%, seventh in three-point percentage at 36.7%, and fourth in free-throw rate at 0.301. They are also 24th in points per game at 113.8, which sounds modest until you look at how efficient those possessions are. Against a Pacers defense ranked 27th in defensive efficiency and 27th in opponent effective field goal percentage, that shooting profile is a serious problem.

The matchup inside the arc is just as favorable. The Clippers rank fifth in two-point percentage at 56.7%, while the Pacers are 29th in opponent points in the paint at 55.7 per game and 29th in opponent rebounds at 56.1. That points to the same issue over and over: the Pacers do not finish enough defensive possessions, and the Clippers have enough size and downhill creation to keep attacking those weak points.

There is also a quality gap in the basic team numbers. The Clippers are 37-36, have won three straight, and beat the Pacers by 23 earlier this month. The Pacers are 16-57, are 1-12 in March, and have only 10 home wins all season. That is not just noise. It shows up in game control, especially late, where the Clippers have much more reliable creation through Leonard and Garland.

X-Factors

Aaron Nesmith is a real swing piece for the Pacers if he is able to go. He has put up 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while hitting 37.1% from three. The Pacers need his spacing because the Clippers will naturally load up on Siakam and Nembhard first. If Nesmith is making catch-and-shoot threes and attacking closeouts under control, the offense has a much better chance to stay balanced.

T.J. McConnell matters too because this game could flip on second-unit stability. He is at 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 17.2 minutes a night. With Haliburton out, the Pacers need someone to organize possessions, keep the tempo up, and avoid empty trips when Nembhard sits. If McConnell wins those bench minutes, the Pacers can keep the game alive longer than expected.

Bennedict Mathurin is the obvious Clippers x-factor because he gives them another scorer the Pacers do not really have a clean answer for in second units. He has produced 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this season, and he just scored 23 against the Raptors. If Mathurin gets downhill and forces help, the Clippers’ offense gets much harder to load up against.

Brook Lopez is another important one in this matchup. He is at 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, and his numbers look modest until the game script fits him. Against a Pacers frontcourt missing Zubac and struggling on the glass, Lopez can matter as a spacer, rim protector, and second-chance finisher. If he gives the Clippers real interior control, the game gets much easier for the stars.

Prediction

The Clippers should win this game because the strongest indicators all sit on their side. They are the better shooting team, the more efficient half-court team, and the team facing the weaker defense by a wide margin. The Pacers can move the ball and create some variance, but their 27th-ranked defense, 29th-ranked offense, and major injury losses make this a bad spot against a team that has finally found some rhythm.

Prediction: Pacers 111, Clippers 121