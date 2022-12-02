Kevin Durant's $4 Million Car Collection: Lamborghini Aventador Is One Of His Most Expensive Supercars

Credit: Fadeaway World

When you look at the best players in the NBA over the last decade, a few names easily pop up toward the top of the list. Names like LeBron James and Stephen Curry are easy to bring up. Another name that is often brought up is Kevin Durant.

Durant, who many claim to be the best scorer in NBA history, is a 2x NBA champion, 2x Finals MVP, and a 1x MVP. He will easily be a Hall of Famer for his consistent play on the court.

What he may also be eligible for, if it existed, would be the Hall of Fame for owning expensive and fancy cars. Durant is on top of this list as he reportedly owns the most expensive collection of cars out of any NBA player playing today.

It is estimated that Durant's car collection is worth $4 million. This is a lot of money to put into a car collection, even if you're a millionaire. Still, Durant has earned it through his hard work on the basketball court.

You might be thinking, what type of vehicles does Durant have in his collection? He owns eight different vehicles, and we'll dive into each of them here.

2019 Custom Jeep Wrangler - $28,045

Durant's custom 2019 Jeep Wrangler sports a 3.6-liter V6 engine producing 285 HP. If Durant wants to take an off-road drive, this is the vehicle to do it.

Durant's Jeep comes with a custom front bumper, off-road tires, and he has it lifted. This is the vehicle Durant drives during a snowy day in Brooklyn.

1968 Lincoln Continental - $29,000

There's not much information on Durant's 1968 Lincoln Continental. What we do know is that it holds a 7.6-liter V8 engine that produces 340 HP.

Durant's Lincoln also sports flashy chrome rims, which match the flashy exterior of the Lincoln. There's no doubt Durant feels like a real MVP when he's driving this vehicle around.

2015 Custom Chevrolet Camaro SS - $42,500

Durant loves his shoes, and he loves his cars. He combined these two loves in his KD 8 shoes, releasing a “V8” colorway to match his custom Chevrolet Camaro SS. This KD vehicle holds a 6.2L V8 producing 455 hp.

When you play a fast-paced game like basketball, you'll want a face-past car to match. Durant's custom Chevrolet Camaro SS can go from 0-60 MPH in 4.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 156 MPH.

2017 Cadillac Escalade - $76,395

Durant's vehicles continue to get more expensive. His 2017 Cadillac Escalade costed him $76,395. This vehicle sports a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 420 HP.

It seems like every top athlete has a Cadillac Escalade in their collection, and for a good reason. This vehicle is big, stylish, safe, and has power. Durant's Cadillac Escalade can hit speeds of 130 MPH and go from 0-60 MPH in 6.8 seconds.

2009 Ferrari California - $200,000

The Ferrari California is likely the first vehicle Durant purchased as an NBA player since the car was released in 2009, two years after Durant entered the league. This vehicle sports a 4.3-liter V8 producing 453hp, and the price in 2009 may have been $200,000, but today a Ferrari California goes for around $60,000-$80,000.

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster - $450,000

The Lamborghini Aventador is a supercar that not only looks great but boasts an exclusive technology package that any NBA superstar would want. Durant may be skinny himself, but his Lamborghini Aventador certainly is not.

The Roadster boasts a 6.5-liter V12, which can hit upwards of 690hp. This vehicle is popular in the NBA world as it's also owned by fellow NBA star LeBron James.

Rolls-Royce Phantom - $460,000

When you have a Rolls-Royce Phantom that comes equipped with a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12, you know any athlete is going to want to get one. Durant is no different, as he has this beauty in his collection.

On top of the power this vehicle has, it also comes equipped with the best luxuries and technology. The Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with power-adjustable seats with massage, a sofa-like rear seat, and a refrigerated console compartment, just to name a few.

1966 Ford GT40 - $2.5 Million

Durant's 1966 Ford GT40 makes up more than half of Durant's car collection value by itself. The original engine was replaced with a 4.7-liter 289 cubic inches V-8 with 385 HP Shelby Cobra.

This classic car is known for its power, as it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans race three straight times from 1960 to 1965. Of course, this, along with its beauty, makes it a car that most would want if they can afford it.

Not many can afford it, though, with its $2.5 million price tag. The reason this car is so valuable is that only 105 were ever made.

Kevin Durant certainly has good taste in cars. His wide range of vehicles matches his offensive game, which has a wide range of moves.

Durant's $200 million net worth means he can afford a few more rides if he chooses. If Durant does add another vehicle or two, we'll have to update his already league-leading car collection.

