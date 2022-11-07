Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste

Credit: Fadeaway World

Stephen Curry is recognized as one of the all-time great point guards and unquestionably the greatest shooter to ever play the game. Anytime he gets on the court, the "Babyface Assassin" does not appear to be much in the naked eye, yet there is no denying that he is a terrific talent with exceptional basketball skills. Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP winner, revolutionized the NBA with his elite three-point shooting skills.

Not to mention, if he wins a few more NBA titles, Curry will likely challenge Magic Johnson for the title of greatest point guard of all time, a feat that would be unbelievable to imagine. As one of the most popular athletes in the world, Curry currently has a net worth of almost $200 million and is making a killing with off-court ventures thanks to his pristine reputation as a family man and humble human being. No doubt, Steph is a fan-favorite around the world because he is not the typical muscle-bound and towering NBA star that we have come used to seeing.

Thanks to the money he continues to make being a superstar in the NBA while also being a fan-favorite off the floor, Curry is able to afford some of the most prestigious vehicles known to athletes. Steph’s car collection might not be expected to be as flashy as those of other stars, including LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal, but by the end of this article, he definitely holds his own in his own style because his collection is truly indicative of the player’s personality.

Kia Sorento SXL - $26,000

Credit: 21 Motoring

Just because a player is worth over $150 million does not mean every car of his should be 6 figures at least. Rather, Curry is not always looking to be the most flashy person on the streets and would rather drive in comfort when taking his kids with him. Looking for an affordable, strong option? How about the 2016 Kia Sorento SXL, a car that was extremely popular on the streets when it was on the market?

Infiniti Q50 - $35,000

Credit: SportsProMedia

Stephen Curry is a multi-millionaire, but that doesn’t mean he is not a normal guy at the end of the guy. And what do normal guys do? Own a vehicle that is suitable for a family man and built for comfort, riding performance, and safety. The Infiniti Q50 is an excellent option for a budget that is reasonable for most working people making decent money. Not to mention, Curry has been a brand ambassador since 2017 and has represented them in more than a few commercials.

Cadillac Escalade ESV - $77,000

Credit: Sports Manor

Just a standard escalade for Stephen Curry….or so it seems. The ESV model combines luxury and riding performance thanks to comfortable seats and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The world’s best point guard gets to enjoy the presence of the Cadillac’s SUV status while also being at rest, knowing this model has been known to go strong for over a decade.

Tesla Model X 90D - $100,000

Credit: First Sportz

Of course, a modern and forward-thinking person such as Stephen Curry would want to own a Tesla, and why shouldn’t he? The point guard is certainly a fan of the vehicle’s futuristic style and exceptional performance because it is efficient and also extremely comfortable to drive. Tesla’s electric vehicle has a 90.0 kWh reusable battery and gives a range of approximately 257miles with an efficiency of 331Wh/m.

Mercedes Benz G55 - $124,000

Credit: First Sportz

A 5.4L V8 engine with a power output of 493 horsepower at 6,100 rpm powers this G-Wagen. It has a top speed of 131 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds thanks to its 5-speed shiftable automatic transmission. It costs $123,600 and comes in a wide range of interior and exterior color options. Not a bad option for Mr. Curry.

Porsche Panamera Turbo S - $155,000

Stepping into more luxury, Stephen Curry has a 4-door Porsche Panamera Turbo to fit his family members in. The 4.0-liter V-8 engine in this Porsche produces 550 hp, has a top speed of 190 mph, and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. At a price tag of at least $150,000 for the basic model, Curry’s Porsche is stylish, classy, and very comfortable.

Range Rover Sport LWB - $208,000

Credit: Najiauto

Without a doubt, a fan of SUVs, Steph Curry chose to spend almost $210,000 on this long-wheelbase Range Rover Sport. The white luxury SUV was then taken for a few changes, including acquiring 22-inch custom wheels. Curry’s SUV is certainly one of the most impressive vehicles owned by any NBA player currently because it cost a little over a quarter of a million dollars and is extremely luxurious in style and performance.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS - $210,000

Stephen Curry is a Porsche fan, and for good reason. It has been reported that the world’s greatest point guard owns two Porsche 911s, and the more, the merrier isn’t it? Curry’s GT3 RS model is certainly one to marvel at, especially when it is slightly customized to fit the point guard’s taste. The 4.0 L flat-six engine of this car is capable of producing 500 horsepower. It costs $187,500 at a minimum, has rear-wheel drive, accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, and has a top speed of 193 mph.

