Austin Reaves Shrugs Off Charles Barkley Calling Lakers A Mediocre Team

Austin Reaves did not take the bait.

Moments after the Los Angeles Lakers edged out the Los Angeles Clippers 125-122, Reaves joined the TNT broadcast to break down the win. Instead, he walked straight into a live critique from Charles Barkley, who dismissed the victory and labeled the Lakers a mediocre team.

“I’m not going to sit here and say just because they won that they beat a mediocre Clippers team. And I know the guys are going to go on TV because they throw those stats out there about those three guys playing together, but when those three guys play together, they still aren’t going to get it done.”

“It also depends on the seeding. If they’re six, seven, or eight and they have to play Denver, Houston, or OKC, they’re not going to beat those teams. I’m not even sure they can beat San Antonio. Let me rephrase that. They can’t beat San Antonio. I do not think they can beat the Rockets.”

When host Ernie Johnson asked Reaves if he heard the exchange, he smiled through it.

“Oh yeah, a little bit,” Reaves said.

His response to Barkley’s harsh assessment was calm and measured.

“Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion.”

That was it. No pushback or defensive rant. Just a steady answer from a player who understands where his team stands and what still needs to improve.

The Lakers currently sit fifth in the West at 34-21. On paper, that is far from mediocre. They have taken care of business against weaker opponents, posting a 23-8 record against teams under .500. The concern, however, is their 11-13 record against teams at or above .500. That split fuels the skepticism Barkley voiced.

There is also the matter of chemistry. LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves have shared the court in only nine games this season. In those limited appearances, the trio has shown flashes of high-level offensive synergy, spacing the floor, and creating mismatches. Reaves was asked how playing alongside two superstars changes his game.

“I don’t know if it really changes much. I just go out there and play the game the right way and try to support those two guys as much as I can. I know they’re hell of players, and I just try to complement them in any way I can.”

That role has suited him well. Against the Clippers, Reaves poured in 29 points on just 15 shots, knocked down four threes, and went a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. He thrived off Luka’s gravity and LeBron’s playmaking, attacking closeouts and punishing defensive rotations.

Offense is not the issue for this Lakers team. They currently rank 11th in offensive rating. The real concern is on the defensive end. The Lakers sit 24th in defensive rating. In a playoff series, where scouting tightens and possessions slow down, that weakness can be exposed quickly.

Barkley’s point was simple: beating the Clippers in February does not prove you can survive a seven-game series against elite competition.

Reaves did not argue that logic. Instead, he stayed grounded.

The Lakers have talent. They have shot-making and star power. What they do not yet have is proof against the league’s best.

For now, Reaves is content letting the noise exist. In April and May, opinions will matter less. Wins will matter more.