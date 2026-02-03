Colin Cowherd Calls Luka Doncic A Better Version Of Carmelo Anthony: “Defense Is A Hobby”

Colin Cowherd believes Luka Doncic doesn't care about being in shape or defending, much like Carmelo Anthony.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has faced plenty of criticism over the years for his defense, and FS1’s Colin Cowherd went at him on Monday’s episode of The Herd. Cowherd compared Doncic’s approach to basketball to that of Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony.

“I’ve said this before about Luka,” Cowherd stated. “When he came to the Lakers. I said, ‘Stop pretending he’s LeBron [James].’ LeBron, Kobe [Bryant], [Michael Jordan] in their prime, [Tim] Duncan in their prime, Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] in his prime, [Larry] Bird in their prime, these guys gave you maximum defensive effort. [Dwyane Wade] in his prime.

“Luka is Carmelo,” Cowherd added. “A better version. He’s never going to be in great shape for any extended period. He’s not interested. Defense is a hobby. Sometimes he’s into it, and then he loses patience or interest.”

Doncic is in better shape than he has been in recent years, but his effort on the defensive end remains inconsistent. There have been times this season when the Slovenian has performed well on that end.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick heaped praise on Doncic for his defense in the 116-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 24. The Mavericks were targeting him down the stretch, but he kept getting stops.

That’s the version of Doncic you want to see, but there have been other instances where he was giving next to no effort on defense. You can maybe get away with inconsistent effort on a team that has a lot of great defenders, but the Lakers aren’t one of them. Jarred Vanderbilt and Marcus Smart are their only good defenders.

As for the Anthony comparison, similar criticisms were levied at him. He wasn’t interested in putting much effort into defending and just wanted to score. Anthony would give some effort on the glass, but that was it.

Doncic does do a whole lot more apart from scoring. The 26-year-old is a triple-double machine and is averaging 33.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in 2025-26.

This isn’t a perfect comparison from Cowherd, but interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time he has brought it up. Back in April 2024, he said Doncic is Anthony with a three-point shot.

“He’s sort of Carmelo Anthony with a more refined game, better range,” Cowherd said. “I don’t know if I’m getting anything on the other end, I don’t know if his teams will succeed in the playoffs, I don’t know if he’s the greatest teammate, but buckets? This is Melo with a 3-point shot. You’re just going to get a lot of points.”

Well, Doncic did answer questions about postseason success not long after Cowherd made these comments. He took the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, something Anthony never accomplished in his career.

You can certainly win with Doncic, but you need to put the right team around him. He needs defenders and elite athletes with him on the court, which isn’t the case right now.

It’s why these Lakers aren’t viewed as serious title contenders despite having a 29-19 record. They were eliminated in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs in 2025, and it would surprise no one if they suffer an early exit this time around as well. Some moves might change that, but the Feb. 5 trade deadline is almost here. It doesn’t look like any significant move will be made.

We’ll see Doncic and the Lakers in action next against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) runs back on defense against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn’t Want To Join The Warriors For Bold Reasons
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like