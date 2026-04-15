Deandre Ayton Shares Honest Thoughts On First Playoff Experience With Lakers

NBA big man Deandre Ayton just finished his first full season as a Laker, and now he’s set for a taste of life in the playoffs.

While he’s been as far as the Finals, life is different when you’re a Laker (53-29), and Deandre is finding that out in real-time. In a chat with the media following Wednesday’s practice, the former No. 1 overall pick explained what’s so different about his Lakers tenure, and why he’s more excited than ever to get the action started.

“It’s almost speechless, especially being on this side of town,” said Ayton. “Playing in LA when I was on the other side, this place can get pretty loud. I’m still trying to embrace everything, and I know they haven’t wrapped up yet, but coming out of these practices, JJ gives you so much to dissect sometimes, and I’m thinking about the environment, I’m thinking about the fans, thinking about my first game as a Laker in the playoffs. I just try to find time to catch myself, gather, and just relax. I’ve been here before, but I am truly excited. I want to do backflips. I’m in the Purple and Gold, and I really just want to play hard as hell and just contribute to wins.”

Ayton, 27, played against the Lakers in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. At the time, he was a member of the Phoenix Suns, and his play in the middle helped give his team an edge in the series. In the end, he averaged 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists over 6 games, proving his worth as a viable center. Of course, the Suns would later go on to lose to the Bucks in the Finals that year, and they haven’t returned since.

Last summer, after a trade from the Suns and a failed stint in Portland, Ayton found his way to Los Angeles, where he’s thrived alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James. While the road hasn’t always been easy, Ayton has successfully played his role, with averages of 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 67.1% shooting from the field.

Recent injuries have stacked the odds against them, but Ayton doesn’t seem phased. From his previous experience, he knows how rowdy those Lakers fans can be, and he knows the kind of hostile environment that the competition will have to endure. Of course, that crowd could easily turn against Ayton if he fails to step up in this series.

In what could be LeBron James’ last ride in Los Angeles, the Lakers are desperate for success and for any way to extend the season and see Luka and Austin return. With both stars likely out until the second round (at least), it only puts more pressure on Ayton to answer the call and rise to the occasion. Mentally, he seems ready for the challenge, but it won’t be easy to physically dominate on the court after being in a supporting role for so long.

For the Lakers, the best course of action is to take these next two days and develop a plan that will maximize his impact. Without their top two scorers, the Lakers will first need Deandre to be more aggressive on offense as he stabilizes the interior. Getting him the ball throughout the series will be key, but Ayton must also learn to give consistent effort and focus if he’s going to be playing heavy minutes. Against Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant in the frontcourt, Houston presents a major challenge to Ayton and the Lakers, but it’s one they still believe they can beat if they just follow the game plan.