Deandre Ayton Explains Reason For Career-Best Efficiency With Lakers

Deandre Ayton is not putting up the biggest scoring numbers of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is playing the most efficient basketball of his life. That shift is not accidental. It is deliberate.

After a recent performance where he went 9 for 11 from the field against the Suns, Ayton explained the formula behind his efficiency.

“Running the floor, rolling hard, setting good screens and punishing mismatches. Just trying my best to stay around the rim 8 to 10 feet where it’s comfortable for me at. That’s high efficiency for the team.”

That quote sums up a clear change in approach. Earlier in his career, especially with the Phoenix Suns, Ayton often operated in the midrange. He took face-up jumpers, post hooks, and contested shots that lowered his efficiency. Now, his role is tighter. His shot diet is cleaner.

This season, Ayton is averaging 12.0 points and 8.0 rebounds. That scoring number is the lowest of his career. The tradeoff is his field goal percentage, which sits at an elite 67.0%. That is a massive jump and places him among the most efficient big men in the league.

The reason starts with discipline. Ayton is no longer forcing touches. He is not trying to create offense from static positions. Instead, he is working within the flow. He sprints across the floor in transition. He sets hard screens. He rolls with purpose. That creates easy looks at the rim.

The second factor is spacing and playmaking around him. Playing alongside elite creators changes everything. With guards like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves drawing defensive attention, Ayton does not face crowded paint situations. Defenses collapse on ball handlers, leaving him open in the dunker spot or on the roll.

His availability also matters. Ayton has appeared in 71 games this season, the highest total of his career. Consistency in minutes and rhythm has allowed him to stay locked into this simplified role. Instead of adjusting game to game, he has built habits.

The Lakers benefit from this version of Ayton. They do not need him to score 20 points a night. They need him for energy, efficiency, rebounding, and interior presence. By staying within 8 to 10 feet, as he described, he maximizes each possession.

If he maintains this approach, the Lakers have a reliable interior finisher who complements their stars instead of competing with them. That balance is why his efficiency has reached a career high.