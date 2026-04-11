Luka Doncic Spending Time With Daughters In Slovenia Before Next Phase Of Rehab In Madrid

Luka Doncic is not rushing back. He is taking a different route, one that blends recovery with something just as important, time away from the grind.

According to a Slovenian site Ekipa, Doncic is currently in Slovenia, spending time with his two daughters after completing the first phase of his treatment in Europe. The timing matters. He had just undergone specialized therapy in Madrid for his Grade 2 hamstring strain, a process aimed at accelerating healing ahead of a possible playoff return.

That decision reflects a broader approach to recovery. Physical rehab is one side of the process. Mental reset is the other. The Los Angeles Lakers are fully aware of that balance, and they have supported every step. From traveling to Spain for treatment to returning briefly to Slovenia, the organization understands that its best player needs to be right in every sense.

This could be one of the first few times Doncic has spent extended time with his daughters following an ongoing legal dispute with his ex-fiancée over custody. The situation remains unresolved, with legal proceedings still ongoing. That context adds weight to this visit.

The injury itself is serious. A Grade 2 hamstring strain typically requires four to six weeks of recovery. Even with advanced treatment, there is a risk in rushing back too soon. Doncic has chosen to be aggressive with recovery methods, undergoing procedures in Madrid under specialists connected to his former club, Real Madrid.

Now comes the second phase.

He is expected to return to Madrid in the coming days to continue treatment, which will likely include further regenerative therapy and controlled rehab work. This stage is critical. It determines whether he can return closer to the early side of the recovery timeline or if caution pushes him further out.

Once that phase is complete, the plan is clear. He will travel back to Los Angeles and rejoin the Lakers.

That return cannot come soon enough. The Lakers have struggled without him. Their record and overall performance drop significantly when he is off the floor. Before the injury, Doncic was playing at an MVP level, averaging 33.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, along with elite playmaking and rebounding. His absence has left a massive gap in shot creation and offensive control.

Yet this break in Slovenia adds context to the situation. Doncic has been away from his daughters for months. The NBA season, travel, and pressure leave little room for personal time. This short visit allows him to reset emotionally before entering the most demanding phase of recovery.

It is a calculated pause, not a distraction. There is also a long-term angle. The Lakers are not chasing regular-season wins anymore. They are preparing for the playoffs. Rushing Doncic back at 80 percent would risk a setback that could end their season. Taking time now increases the chances of getting him back at full strength when it matters most.

For Doncic, this stretch defines his season. It is not about how fast he returns. It is about how well he returns. A few days in Slovenia with family might not show up on a stat sheet. It might be the difference between a rushed comeback and a complete one.