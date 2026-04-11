Lakers Fans Get Mad At Steve Kerr For Austin Reaves ‘Tampering’

A simple compliment from Steve Kerr turned into a storm among Los Angeles Lakers fans, who quickly accused the Golden State Warriors coach of tampering after he praised Austin Reaves.

Kerr was speaking about the type of players every team wants. He highlighted two traits. Loving the game and being someone teammates enjoy playing with. He then pointed to Reaves as an example, referencing his time coaching him with USA Basketball during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

On the surface, the comment was straightforward. Kerr has firsthand experience with Reaves in an international setting. He saw how he fit into a team environment and how he approached the game. Coaches often speak like this about players they have worked with. But Lakers fans did not take it that way.

Lakers fans flooded social media with strong responses, and the tone ranged from joking to outright defensive. Some fans wrote, “He needs to focus on his prodigy Brad Podziemski,” taking a jab at Kerr’s own young guard.

Others were more direct, saying, “Keep your dirty hands off him,” and “Get away from him.”

The accusations escalated quickly. One fan wrote, “This is free agent tampering. Remove one draft pick from the Warriors,” while another added, “Funny how any other team who does this gets fined for tampering, yet Kerr does it, and no one cares.”

There was also pushback against the outrage. One fan wrote, “You guys making this about AR to the Warriors when I just thought it was a kind and meaningful compliment from a head coach lol,” trying to bring balance to the discussion.

Still, the concern about losing Reaves was clear. Comments like “Absolutely no way we’re letting AR go to the Warriors” and “Kerr been longing to have Reaves back lol” reflected how fans interpreted the situation.

The reaction says more about Reaves than Kerr. This season, Reaves has taken a major leap, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 49.0% from the field and 36.0% from three. He has evolved from a role player into a primary offensive option and one of the most important pieces on the roster.

That rise has positioned him for a massive extension, with reports suggesting the Lakers could offer a deal worth up to $240 million. He fits perfectly alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James, giving the team a balanced offensive structure.

From a roster-building standpoint, the path for Golden State is not simple. If the Warriors want to sign Reaves in unrestricted free agency, they would have to offer a max-level contract. Even then, they would struggle to match what the Lakers can offer. A trade would be even more complicated. Any realistic deal would likely require including Brandin Podziemski as a centerpiece, along with valuable draft picks.

That makes a Reaves move unlikely.

The timing of Kerr’s comments added fuel to the reaction. Reaves is currently sidelined with an oblique strain and is expected to miss four to six weeks, which likely rules him out for the first round of the playoffs. With Doncic also injured, the Lakers are already in a fragile position.

In that context, even a compliment feels like a threat. From a league perspective, Kerr’s remarks do not meet the threshold for tampering. Coaches regularly praise players, especially those they have worked with internationally. There is no evidence of any violation. Still, perception drives reaction.

Fans see a breakout star who has become central to their team’s future. Any outside attention triggers concern, even when it comes in the form of respect.

That is what played out here. A routine compliment turned into a viral moment, driven by how valuable Austin Reaves has become.